Nation Politics 30 Nov 2019 'Yet to decide ...
Nation, Politics

'Yet to decide name for deputy CM,' says NCP as Congress demands post

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2019, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 3:04 pm IST
Meanwhile, party sources said the deputy chief minister's post could go to Ajit Pawar.
The NCP is yet to decide who from the party will be the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, its state unit president Jayant Patil said on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 The NCP is yet to decide who from the party will be the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, its state unit president Jayant Patil said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The NCP is yet to decide who from the party will be the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, its state unit president Jayant Patil said on Saturday.

The deputy chief minister's post has come the NCP's way as per the power-sharing formula in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, while the Congress has got the Assembly Speaker's post.

 

Patil's remark comes in the wake of the Congress also pitching for an additional deputy chief minister's post for itself even if that meant letting go the Assembly Speaker's post to the NCP.

However, sources in the Congress said the party will have to remain content with the Speaker's post as there will now be only one deputy chief minister in the Thackeray government, "The deputy chief minister will be from the NCP. But Pawar Saheb will decide who will be hold that post. That decision is yet to be taken. Why are you in a hurry?" Patil told reporters.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar seconded Patil. "I will take whatever responsibility the party will give to me," Ajit said when asked if he would like to be the next deputy chief minister.

Meanwhile, party sources said the deputy chief minister's post could go to Ajit Pawar.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday alongwith two ministers each from the Sena, NCP and Congress.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra government, ncp, congress, deputy cm
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th chief minister on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led govt wins trust vote, gets 169 votes

Ahmedabad police have seized a sports car Porsche 911 and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has fined its owner with Rs 9.80 lakhs for not having a number plate and other valid documents. (Photo: ANI)

Rs 9.80 lakhs fined to Porsche owner in Gujarat, car seized without valid documents

The victim's sister along with her colleagues reached the spot within half an hour. When she was unable to find the victim at the spot, she proceeded to the RGIA police station which is less than ten minutes from the Shamshabad police station. (Photo: File)

'Not under our jurisdiction': What led to delay in filing complaint for Hyd vet

Many in the queue said that they had been waiting since the wee hours to buy onions. (Photo: ANI)

Fearing public outrage, Patna officials wear helmets while selling onion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led govt wins trust vote in Assembly, gets 169 votes

Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: File)

'Gandhis still under threat perception': Sena on removal of SPG

Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Maharashtra floor test, Sena's Raut claims support of 170 MLAs

Two days after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray led government will face a trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Delhi's ‘shop-like schools’ checking committee only has ‘yes men’, says High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that a committee appointed by the Centre to inspect

Maoists blow up bridge amid J'khand Assembly polls, no injuries reported

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham