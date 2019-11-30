Nation Politics 30 Nov 2019 'Mentally distu ...
Nation, Politics

'Mentally disturbed, unemployed' father kills 3 children in Nagaur

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
When his wife returned from work and saw her children dead she called the neighbours who informed the police.
The accused is absconding after the crime and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. (Photo: Representational)
 The accused is absconding after the crime and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. (Photo: Representational)

Jaipur: A 27-year-old "mentally disturbed and unemployed" man allegedly killed his three minor children -- hanging two of them to death and strangling the third -- in Nagaur district when his wife was out for work, police said on Saturday.

They said the incident happened on Friday evening when Nathuram hanged his daughters -- Seema (7), Manisha (5) -- to death and strangled son Vishal (2) at his house in Nimbi Jodha area of Ladnu town.

 

When his wife returned from work and saw her children dead she called the neighbours who informed the police.

"Primary investigation reveals that the accused was mentally disturbed for some time. He was unemployed and the financial condition of the family is poor," the police said.

"The accused is absconding after the crime and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem on Saturday," they added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: murder, rajasthan crime
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

On November 21, the girl was alone at her house in the township in Nakhasa police station area when her neighbour, Zeeshan, allegedly raped her. (Photo: Representational)

Rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

In another tweet, Pragya Thakur called Dangi a close associate of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Photo: File)

After MLA's threat, Pragya reminds Cong of anti-Sikh riots

The young girl identified as Anu was seen venting anger on the Delhi Police officials when they asked her not to sit in the area. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi girl sits on protest alone against police over lack of women safety

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th chief minister on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led govt wins trust vote, gets 169 votes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led govt wins trust vote, gets 169 votes

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the 18th chief minister on Thursday. (Photo: File)

'Yet to decide name for deputy CM,' says NCP as Congress demands post

The NCP is yet to decide who from the party will be the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, its state unit president Jayant Patil said on Saturday. (Photo: File)

'Gandhis still under threat perception': Sena on removal of SPG

Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Maharashtra floor test, Sena's Raut claims support of 170 MLAs

Two days after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray led government will face a trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Delhi's ‘shop-like schools’ checking committee only has ‘yes men’, says High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that a committee appointed by the Centre to inspect
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham