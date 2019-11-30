Nation Politics 30 Nov 2019 'Gandhis still ...
Nation, Politics

'Gandhis still under threat perception': Sena on removal of SPG

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
The party also urged PM Modi, who is now the only person being protected by the elite SPG commandos, to look into the issue.
Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life. (Photo: File)
 Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Expressing concern over the withdrawal of SPG cover given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said political differences should be kept aside in such matters and one should not play with anybody's life.

The Shiv Sena, which joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form government in Maharashtra this week, asked who in the Union Home Ministry felt that the threat perception of the Gandhi family has reduced.

 

The party also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now the only person being protected by the elite SPG commandos, to look into the issue. The Centre withdrew the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family earlier this month and replaced it with the 'Z-plus' security cover by the CRPF.

Earlier this week, the Lok Sabha passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as per which the SPG will now protect the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. "Be it Delhi or Maharashtra, the atmosphere should be fear-free. It is the responsibility of the rulers to create such an atmosphere that those in public life can work fearlessly. There is no objection to withdrawing the security cover when such atmosphere prevails," the Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"But the Prime Minister, the home minister, ministers and other ruling party leaders are not ready to give up their protection cages. The importance of bulletproof vehicles is also not reduced. This means there is some basis for the question being raised about the security of the Gandhi family. The news reports about old vehicles being deployed in the motorcade of Gandhis are also worrying. The Prime Minister should look into the issue if the alarm bells are ringing," the Sena said.

Referring to the "overnight" lifting of President's rule in Maharashtra last Saturday, the Shiv Sena said the Amit Shah-headed ministry had also felt that BJP's Devendra Fadnavis had majority in the state, but "the truth was different".

Fadnavis had formed government in Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar last Saturday. But the government could last for only 80 hours for want of numbers after Pawar quit citing "personal reasons". "Hence, the doubt remains there (about the perception that threat to Gandhis is lesser)," the Sena said.

The saffron party also recalled the assassinations of late prime ministers from the Gandhi family, Indira and her son Rajiv, in 1984 and 1991 respectively, following which the SPG cover was provided to the Gandhis.

The party said late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had talked about the threat to the life of Rajiv Gandhi when Indo-Sri Lanka peace accord was signed in 1987. "The government may feel everything is fine now, but bomb explosions were carried out at a Colombo hotel some months ago," it said to drive home its point.

The Union Home Ministry withdrew the cover after it felt the threat to the Gandhis has waned, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said, and asked exactly who in the ministry felt so.

"There can be political differences with the Congress or the Gandhi family. The tussle with the Nehru family has turned intense over the last five-odd years (since BJP came to power at the Centre). But one should not play with somebody's life," the Sena said. It said it would have expressed the same view even if there was somebody else in place of the Gandhis.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shiv sena, indian government, narendra modi, bjp, congress, gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test on Saturday later in the day. (Photo: Twitter | @nana_patole)

Maharashtra: Nana Patole to be Congress candidate for Speaker's election

Singh said that the government is committed to ensuring India's territorial integrity and sovereignty and added that no civilised country could sympathise with propagators of terrorism. (Photo: ANI)

'India doesn't have any extra-territorial ambitions': Rajnath Singh

Two days after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray led government will face a trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Maharashtra floor test, Sena's Raut claims support of 170 MLAs

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that a committee appointed by the Centre to inspect

Delhi's ‘shop-like schools’ checking committee only has ‘yes men’, says High Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahead of Maharashtra floor test, Sena's Raut claims support of 170 MLAs

Two days after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray led government will face a trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Delhi's ‘shop-like schools’ checking committee only has ‘yes men’, says High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that a committee appointed by the Centre to inspect

Maoists blow up bridge amid J'khand Assembly polls, no injuries reported

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

In coalition, my hands were tied, I couldn’t help people: ST Somashekar

ST Somashekar

BS Yediyurappa woos Kurubas, promises 4 berths for community

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa campaigns for the BJP in Haveri on Friday. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is seen. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham