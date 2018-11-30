search on deccanchronicle.com
Telugu Desam ready to fight against BJP under any circumstances: Nara Lokesh

Published Nov 30, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 2:37 am IST
TD general secretary inaugurates several development activities.
TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam general secretary and IT, panchayat raj and rural development minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr Nara Lokesh said that TD was ready to fight with the BJP under any circumstances to teach it a befitting lesson for the injustice meted out to AP.

On Thursday Mr Lokesh toured the Prakasam district where he was accorded a grand welcome by minister Sidda Raghava Rao and MLAs and MLCs while people gathered in huge numbers along with party activists in the district. As a part of his tour, Mr Nara Lokesh inaugurated several development activities in various constituencies and held a face-to-face meet with Muslims at Auto Nagar in Markapuram.

 

While addressing the gathering here, Mr Lokesh alleged that Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi was jealous of Chief Minister Mr Chandrababu Naidu for his progressive rule in the state and on this pretext he was spewing venom on the state. “Modi intentionally ignored the state and denounced the grant of SCS and other beneficial projects for the state. In addition to this, he has been taking vengeance on TD leaders with the help of central agencies like ED, CBI and IT,” he said. Mr Lokesh further claimed that the breaking of the alliance between the TD and the BJP happened because of the backstabbing politics of the BJP. 

Speaking at the cold storage in Markapuram, Mr Lokesh said the government was committed to the development of poor and `2,269 crore was recently given towards their development through various schemes.  He assured of completion of the Pulla Subbaiah – Velugonda project before the elections and added that after the completion of the project, the district would get abundant water. 

He further asserted that Rs 440 crore was sanctioned towards the development of Markapuram and Rs 220 crore was given for the development of a drinking water project along with Rs 20 crore for the development of Ramayapatnam port.  

Assuring a house to every poor person in the state, Mr Lokesh said that the CM had been working relentlessly for the welfare of the poor and his dream was to see every poor person in his own house.  

Mr Sidda Raghava Rao said, “So far the state government has spent an amount of Rs 3,330 crore for the welfare of the poor and built 4,620 houses for them. After Mr Nara Lokesh was appointed as the panchayat raj minister, so far, 4,400 km of CC roads have been laid in the state and it has been a record for any government so far.”   

