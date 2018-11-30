search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana Assembly election: Rahul Gandhi promises Jal, Jungle, Jameen

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Nov 30, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Says Central government has derailed party’s efforts to empower tribal communities.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a campaign meeting in Armoor in Nizamabad district on Thursday. (DC)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a campaign meeting in Armoor in Nizamabad district on Thursday. (DC)

WARANGAL: AICC president Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his campaign in the state alleged that the the TRS government under Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao did not care for the rights of the people, especially the Adivasis.

Addressing a public meeting at Bhupalapalli on Thursday, he said that while the UPA government has introduced the tribal rights Act to protect the rights of the people, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the TRS government in the state were ignoring it. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weakened the Act and KCR has annihilated it in Telangana state,” he said.            

 

He noted that he was campaigning in a constituency which had a majority of Adivasis. He promised that as soon as the Congress forms government, the Tribal Rights Bill would be implemented in a full-fledged manner, and water, jungle and forest land — jal, jungle, jameen — would be handed over to the Adivasis. “We will hand over certificates to podu farmers,” he said, referring to land rights to tribal farmers.

He said the tribal university had not yet taken shape in the state. “We have clearly written in our manifesto that the tribal university would be sanctioned here,” he said.

Addressing the issues of Singareni workers, he said Mr Rao had duped them with fake promises. He said the services of workers who were working on contract and temporary basis would be regularised.

He alleged that the NDA government wanted to privatise all companies. “The PM has taken the Rafale aircraft contract from the HAL which is government run and scripted a Rs 30,000-crore profit for Anil Ambani. The Congress will not let Singareni be privatised,” he said.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, trs government, k. chandrashekar rao, congress, nda government
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

People happy if K Chandrasekhar Rao rests, says Rahul Gandhi
K Chandrasekhar Rao is Khao Commission Rao: Rahul Gandhi


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding

The Baywatch actress and Meghan have been friends since January 2016 when they hit it off after meeting at the Elle Women in Television event. (Photo: PTI, AP)
 

Woman's baby bump turns out to be 25 kg stone cyst

Keely had first noticed that she was gaining weight in 2014, but did not give it much thought.
 

Man obsessed with Fifty Shades of Grey left girlfriend tied to be raped by stranger

Police later arrested the boyfriend, and the other man, 22, at the hotel. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delhi EV Draft Policy: Price of petrol, diesel cars, parking charges could go up

The parking surcharge is subject to revision once every year
 

Virat Kohli calls for release of beaten Jaipur elephant still being used for rides

Kohli's plea comes after a group of American tourists witnessed eight men violently beating the elephant at Amber Fort in June 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 

Google seeks to get rid of mosquitoes by releasing millions of infected males

This process is aimed at eventually killing off the population of mosquitoes (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao is Khao Commission Rao: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

People happy if K Chandrasekhar Rao rests, says Rahul Gandhi

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Why no action against Amit Shah’s son, asks Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu says there are only 2 fronts, asks KCR his stand

TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Congress to rope in Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani

On Tuesday, Mr Mevani, an independent MLA from Gujarat’s Vadgam, targeted both the BJP-led Central government and the BJD-led Odisha government alleging that they had entered into a secret pact to promote each other’s political interests.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham