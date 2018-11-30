Rahul Gandhi can’t take on PM Modi policies: HM Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was unable to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to his policies.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagarkurnool on Thursday as part of the BJP campaign for the December 7 elections, Mr Singh said, “The policies of Mr Modi have taken the country to a respectable place. Unable to take on Mr Modi’s policies, Mr Rahul Gandhi is personally targeting him in the name of caste and gothra.”

He said that when the Congress was in the power at the Centre, there is no control over Maoists or on the borders. “We have controlled them and are protecting the country from all sides,” he said.

For the farmers, he said, “We are working hard to double farmer incomes by 2022.” On the Make in India front, he said during the UPA’s tenure there are only two units to manufacture mobile phones. Now, there are more than 120.

He demanded that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao explain why more than 4,500 farmers had committed suicide. “The negligence of the TRS government can be seen in farmer’s suicide,” he said.

At a campaign meeting in Wanaparthy, he criticised the state government for its proposal to increase reservation for minorities. “Development not done. Now to divert public attention, they are saying that reservation be given to minorities on the basis of religion,” he said.

“I want to ask, if you give reservation to minorities, by cutting whose reservation you will give reservation to minorities? Such a provision is there in Constitution? Can amendment be made to Constitution. I would like to tell the CM here... Politics should be development and good governance.”