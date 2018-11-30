search on deccanchronicle.com
Rahul Gandhi assures GST will be simplified

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 30, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Mr Gandhi took part in the election campaign meeting with Mahakutami leaders of TD.
ARMOOR (NIZAMABAD): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and caretaker Chief Minister Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao and said that they had cheated the youth by assuring them two crore jobs in the country and one lakh jobs in Telangana state per annum.

People of Telangana, especially the youth had spent their sweat and blood to achieve the new State hoping for the bright future that supposedly awaited them, but in vain.

 

Mr Gandhi took part in the election campaign meeting with Mahakutami leaders of TD, Telangana Jana Samiti here at Javed Bhai stadium on Thursday. TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress state in-charge R.C. Kuntia, senior leaders V. Hanmanth Rao, Madhu Yashki, balladeer Gaddar, TJS chief Kodan-daram, TD former MLAs Mandava Venkateshwara Rao, A. Annapurnamma and others were present.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that GST will be simplified after the Congress came to power. Around 10 lakh beedi workers and managements in Telangana State were the worst affected with 28 percent GST, he said. “We will also set up a Gulf workers welfare fund with Rs 500 crore,” he added.

Mr Gandhi reiterated that remunerative prices will be provided to all 17 major agriculture produces including paddy, cotton and turmeric. The Congress president came down heavily on TRS, and said that Mr Rao had ensured that only his family members were benefited. The new state of Telangana was formed with Rs 17,000 crore surplus budget, but now it was trapped in Rs 2.5 lakh crore debts, he said. He assured the public that the new government will represent all sections of society instead of just one family.

Tags: rahul gandhi, k. chandrasekhar rao, gst
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad




