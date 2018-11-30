Nandamuri Suhasini’s entry into polls, Naidu’s scheme: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao alleged that TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wanted to make the party’s Kukatpally candidate, Ms Nandamuri Suhasini, a scapegoat, and prevent her brothers — the actors Jr NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram — from entering politics.

Addressing a road show in Kukatpally on Thursday, Mr Rama Rao termed the candidature of Ms Suhasini, a grand-daughter of TD founder N.T. Rama Rao, as plot by Mr Naidu. Seeking the support of the Kukatpally voters, Mr Rama Rao said, “If Chandrababu Naidu really wants to strengthen the TD in TS, he could have made Lokesh contest from the Kukatpally Assembly constituency. But he did not, because he knows that Kukatpally is a losing seat.”

Responding to questions of Mr Naidu over why he was being abused by caretaker CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, Mr Rama Rao said, “Mr Naidu today is asking why he is being criticised. Was he not the one who tried to poach TRS MLAs? Was he not the one who wrote letters to the Centre, creating hurdles in irrigation works?”