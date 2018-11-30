search on deccanchronicle.com
KTR recalls Narendra Modi’s quote on BJP’s dedication to Telangana

Published Nov 30, 2018, 1:18 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 1:18 am IST
While congratulating Hyderabad Metro Rail for the completion of one year, Mr Rama Rao shared two pictures of Mr Modi and Mr Rao at the inaugural.
A photo of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao during Metro launch was tweeted by Mr Rama Rao on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Amid the raging war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao appeared to act as the peacemaker.

While congratulating Hyderabad Metro Rail for the completion of one year, Mr Rama Rao shared two pictures of Mr Modi and Mr Rao at the inaugural, endorsing the PM’s statement that “Metro is an example of BJP’s dedication to Telangana state government.”

 

In one of the pictures, Mr Rao and Mr Modi seem to be shaking hands on a poster of Metro Rail while in another, two of them and Mr Rama Rao are at the Miyapur station.

The sharing of these pictures raised eyebrows and seemed to be a sign to the possible dynamics post elections. This comes a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi called TRS the “B team” of the RSS and BJP. Even though Mr Rao asked Modi, “How many days will you be in power” and belligerently said that “I am not scared of Modi”, the son decided to play diplomat.

BJP leaders observed that Mr Rama Rao was looking for peace as the TRS was scared of the BJP’s campaign. Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said, “We believe that he is trying to use the tweet more like a white pigeon seeking peace with the BJP while we are at our aggressive best. Looks like Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and his family got scared of the BJP and the rise of the BJP in Telangana.  Hence the gesture.”

Nonetheless this move only endorses the allegation of Congress leaders calling the KCR-Modi exchange a “drama” and a “friendly match”. The exchange seems to be a superficial rivalry, to allow TRS to consolidate its position amongst the Muslim voters.

