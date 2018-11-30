K Chandrasekhar Rao shocker: Voters not mature

ADILABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said it is unfortunate that people of the country are not mature enough to take the right decision when it comes to elections, though ours is a democratic country.

Since the same people elected Mr Rao and his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, to power the last time, he is effectively telling the people who voted for him that they are immature and did not vote for the right candidates. Speaking at Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Adilabad, Mr Rao said, “In India, voters are not mature enough when it comes to selecting the right candidate. They vote without thinking and candidates who are unfit get elected, and their wishes remain unfilfilled.”

Taking the example of matured democracies, Mr Rao said that voters there get educated by listening to debates of the contestants and choose the right candidate. He urged the voters not to choose Mahakutami leaders as they will not fulfil any of the their wishes.

