Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is covert of CM Naidu, says Botsa Satyanarayana

KAKINADA: Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) leader Botsa Satyanarayana came down heavily on Jana Sena (JS) chief Pawan Kalyan here on Thursday.

He told the reporters here that it was felt that Mr Kalyan was the covert face of the Telugu Desam (TD) and the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as the speeches made by Mr Kalyan only confirmed this feeling.

He said any political or opposition party which wanted to come to power would generally target the ruling party, but Mr Kalyan was targeting the YSRC and its chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and it gave raise to the feeling that he was acting at the behest of Mr Chandrababu Naidu.

He said Mr Naidu was dictating and drawing the plan of action of the JS and Mr Kalyan was acting as per the plan.

He also alleged that Mr Naidu and Mr Pawan Kalyan were making agreements in the dark and Mr Naidu’s comments in the Telagana elections revealed these facts. He said that Mr Pawan Kalyan’s speeches were like spiritual speeches and not true political speeches.

Mr Satyanarayana lashed out at Mr Chandrababu Naidu and accused him of resorting to opportunistic politics of the worst kind. He said that Mr K.T. Rama Rao, the Telangana minister and son of Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had revealed in an election meeting that Mr Naidu was contemplating joining hands with the TRS in the elections. The subject was mooted by Mr Naidu when he met KTR during the demise of Nandamuri Harikrishna.

“It clearly shows Mr Naidu has no principles or morals, he has joined hands with the Congress only to save himself and his party and not to save democracy or the country. His words will not be trusted by the people of either TS or AP,” said Mr Botsa.

The YSRC Kakinada parliamentary party coordinator Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada assembly coordinator Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, the party women’s wing state general secretary Jammalamadugu Nagamani and others were at present.