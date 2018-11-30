Don’t forget origins! Without TD, where is KCR? asks N Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hit back at his TS counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying, “Without the TD, where is KCR?”

Interacting with mediapersons here, Mr Naidu said he could not understand why Mr Rao was abusing him, when he never had said a bad word about him.

Reacting to the statement of Mr Rao that the TD and Mr Naidu had no business in Telangana, Mr Naidu said, “How can he say that? Without the TD, where is KCR?”

“KCR has come to this stage only because of the TD and he should not forget his origins,” Mr Naidu said.

When there was no objection from Mr Rao for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah touring Telangana, Mr Naidu asked why the TS CM was objecting to his presence.

He said that he had every right to tour Telangana as he had a role in developing the region and starting irrigation projects like the Madhava Reddy Canal, Devadula lift irrigation scheme and others.

On other issues, Mr Naidu said he would try to secure special industrial incentives for the state and that the AP government would not object to any irrigation project in Telangana state.

Mr Naidu said he had no interest to rule Telangana or to dominate the state; he was concentrating on AP where he had a lot to do. The Congress-led People’s Front will work for the unity and prosperity of the Telugu people of both states, he said.

Mr Naidu said the incentives announced by the Centre in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 for both states were “useless” and he would fight for better incentives after the Opposition Mahagathbandhan comes to power after 2019 elections for AP and Telangana.

Referring to criticism of his claim, Mr Naidu said, “I never said that I built Hyderabad, I had said that I built Cyberabad. KCR and his party leaders are misinterpreting what I said.”

He said nobody could deny that the TD had its footprints in every stage of Telangana’s development. Referring to the allegation of the TRS that Mr Naidu had failed to building the capital city Amaravati, he said his aim was to build a world class city with Rs 50,000 crore and work had started.

He said Hyderabad had every advantage to emerge as a global city. “When the state was bifurcated everyone felt that Hyderabad would suffer but it proved the people wrong and it has been been growing day by day,” Mr Naidu said.

The Andhra Pradesh CM said the People’s Front was going to win the December 7 elections and form government in Telangana.