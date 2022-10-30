  
Nation Politics 30 Oct 2022 Telangana withdraws ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI for taking up probe in state

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 30, 2022, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 4:40 pm IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has withdrawn general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

According to a state government order issued on August 30, prior consent of Telangana is required for the central probe agency on a case-to-case basis to investigate in the state.

Though the government order (GO) was issued two months ago, it did not figure in the public domain until Saturday when the Additional Advocate General (AAG) informed the Telangana High Court, during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into the TRS MLAs poaching case, that the general consent for CBI was withdrawn by the state government.

“Government of Telangana hereby withdraws all previous general consents issued by the State Government under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act XXV of 1946), vide any letters or notifications including the Notification issued in G.O.Ms.No.160, Home (SC) Department, dt.23.09.2016, to all the Members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the State of Telangana,” the GO read.

The development comes after the BJP and TRS have indulged in a war of words over several issues in recent past that has led to acrimony between the two parties.

The BJP also dragged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha's name in the Delhi liquor policy scam which is being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. She, however, denied the allegations.

On August 31, the Chief Minister had said in Bihar's capital Patna that all states should withdraw the general consent given to the CBI.

Addressing a press conference in Patna with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by his side, Rao alleged that all central agencies were being “misused” by the BJP to target its political opponents.

“All central investigative agencies, including the CBI, are being misused by the Centre to target the BJP's political rivals in the country. This should stop now and all state governments should withdraw their consent to the CBI. After all, policing is a state subject,” he said.

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective state governments for conducting investigations in their jurisdictions.

If the general consent is withdrawn, the agency has to seek permission from the state government for registering a case.

Eight states, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Meghalaya, have currently withdrawn general consent for the CBI to probe cases in their jurisdiction. Maharashtra had earlier withdrew the consent but later revoked the decision.

...
Tags: cbi, telangana state, mlas poaching
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP petitions ECI for CBI probe into ‘MLAs for sale’ episode
BJP hits back all gun blazing, seek CBI, judicial probes
Kerala becomes latest state to withdraw CBI's general consent

Latest From Nation

ISRO plans to develop the Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which will be a reusable rocket capable of carrying heavier payloads into orbit. (Image: PTI/Representational Image)

Isro eyes next generation launch vehicle for heavier payloads

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi has listed for hearing as many as 232 petitions, mostly PILs, on October 31 on the issue of CAA alone. (Image: PTI)

Supreme Court to hear 232 pleas against CAA issue tomorrow

The Telangana High Court. (PTI file image)

HC pulls up TS in Raja Singh arrest case

A Kisan Gramin Mela will be organised in Karimnagar for three days from November 3, the president of the Kisan Jagaran Association, Polasani Sugunakar Rao, said here on Thursday. (image from kisanjagran.com)

Kisan Jagaran to hold a mega farmers’ event in Karimnagar from November 3



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 4th day in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Diwali 'cash gifts' to journalists: CM Bommai call its a lie, part of Cong's toolkit

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal speaking RSS language: SP leader slams god-on-currency note remark

Sadimajwa Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham