Sri Rama Sene to field 25 candidates in 2023 Karnataka polls

MANGALURU: The Sri Rama Sene, a Hindu organisation headed by controversial Pramod Muthalik, has decided to field pro-Hindutva activists, including five seers, in 25 constituencies in the forthcoming Karnataka assembly election in 2023.

“I have decided to contest the election as an independent candidate in one of the constituencies where our organization has a strong base. Five seers with strong Hindutva ideology will also contest the election. We will finalize the constituencies by December,” Pramod Muthalik told Deccan Chronicle.

All his candidates, he said, will contest the elections as independents.

The Sri Rama Sene's move may affect prospects of the BJP in the 25 constituencies.

He said Sri Rama Sene workers are surveying Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Bagalkot districts to finalize the constituency for him.



“The BJP had come to power in the name of Hindutva. But the party has neglected Hindutva after coming to power. While several Hindu leaders and workers were murdered during the Congress rule in the state, the attack and murder continue even now. The Hindutva activists still face cases under various laws including the Goonda Act which was unnecessarily imposed on them. There is nobody to listen to their voices,” Muthalik alleged.

He also asserted that some of the legislations, passed by the state legislature to protect the interest of Hindus, have remained just in the books.

“The state government has passed legislations banning cow slaughter and religious conversion. But even today theft and illegal slaughter of cattle are rampant. Efforts to convert Hindus are continuing. The state government has failed to implement these legislations,” he added.

“There is neither development nor support for Hindutva in the state. This is why we have decided to field candidates in the 25 constituencies,” he said.

Muthalik, however, clarified that he would always support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.