  
Nation Politics 30 Oct 2022 Pawan Kalyan to cond ...
Nation, Politics

Pawan Kalyan to conduct Janavani in 26 districts, social audit of Jagananna colonies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 30, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 11:42 pm IST
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (Twitter)
 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has affirmed that his party would continue its fight on behalf of the people against the YSR Congress government’s "corruption and illegalities." The JS would conduct the Janavani grievances programme in all 26 districts, he said here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the JS Political Affairs Committee meeting was held at its state party office in Mangalagiri.  It decided to hold a social audit in Jagananna Colonies and TIDCO Housing Complexes on November 12, 13 and 14 in which Pawan Kalyan would participate.

Pawan met leaders who faced police cases in the recent Vizag incident and interacted with them. He said it was unfortunate the state is ruled by “political terrorists,” who made a “mockery of the laws” and alleged that the YSRC was doing “destruction work” in North Andhra.

He said the YSRC was trying to create controversies and cause disturbances. “AP state should be freed from criminal politics,” he said.

Pawan claimed that he has ‘motherly love’ for north Andhra and that the Jana Sena flag should fly in Uttarandhra. He promised full support from the JS to leaders and activists who stand with the party in adverse times.

JS political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said Janavani programmes would be held by Pawan to receive grievances from the public on local and other issues in 26 district centres. A social audit would be held on November 12, 13 and 14 by the Jana Sena at Jagananna Colonies and Tidco houses across the state. Pawan Kalyan would participate in this programme.

Manohar said several key decisions were taken and resolutions passed in the party's political affairs committee meeting. “JS would review the conditions at Janananna colonies and Tidco houses and conduct a social audit. Retired engineers and experts have come forward to help us in this programme.”

He said, “We are going to get reports from 175 constituencies and arrange to submit the report to Pawan Kalyan.”

 

...
Tags: jana sena chief k. pawan kalyan, jagananna colonies, janavani grievances programme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Image: DC)

YSRC’s BC mantra to woo major social segments

Uttam Kumar said that the TRS and the BJP were trying to distract attention from the real issues in the name of 'Operation Lotus' and 'Operation Farmhouse'. — DC File Image

Cong accuses KCR of intimidating Munugode voters

The tourist services on the ship would be launched in November between Vizag Port and Kailasagiri. — DC Image

Catamaran cruise service for tourists in Vizag

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Several people have suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

At least 60 dead as century-old Gujarat bridge collapses 4 days after reopening



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI for taking up probe in state

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official (Image: PTI)

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 4th day in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Diwali 'cash gifts' to journalists: CM Bommai call its a lie, part of Cong's toolkit

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham