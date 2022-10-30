Pawan Kalyan to conduct Janavani in 26 districts, social audit of Jagananna colonies

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has affirmed that his party would continue its fight on behalf of the people against the YSR Congress government’s "corruption and illegalities." The JS would conduct the Janavani grievances programme in all 26 districts, he said here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the JS Political Affairs Committee meeting was held at its state party office in Mangalagiri. It decided to hold a social audit in Jagananna Colonies and TIDCO Housing Complexes on November 12, 13 and 14 in which Pawan Kalyan would participate.

Pawan met leaders who faced police cases in the recent Vizag incident and interacted with them. He said it was unfortunate the state is ruled by “political terrorists,” who made a “mockery of the laws” and alleged that the YSRC was doing “destruction work” in North Andhra.

He said the YSRC was trying to create controversies and cause disturbances. “AP state should be freed from criminal politics,” he said.

Pawan claimed that he has ‘motherly love’ for north Andhra and that the Jana Sena flag should fly in Uttarandhra. He promised full support from the JS to leaders and activists who stand with the party in adverse times.

JS political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said Janavani programmes would be held by Pawan to receive grievances from the public on local and other issues in 26 district centres. A social audit would be held on November 12, 13 and 14 by the Jana Sena at Jagananna Colonies and Tidco houses across the state. Pawan Kalyan would participate in this programme.

Manohar said several key decisions were taken and resolutions passed in the party's political affairs committee meeting. “JS would review the conditions at Janananna colonies and Tidco houses and conduct a social audit. Retired engineers and experts have come forward to help us in this programme.”

He said, “We are going to get reports from 175 constituencies and arrange to submit the report to Pawan Kalyan.”