No need to buy MLAs, TRS govt will collapse on its own: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to provide funds to Munugode constituency for eight years, since the state was formed, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy stated that the NDA government at the Centre had allocated Rs 800 crore to Nalgonda district for helping fluoride victims.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks during the Munugode public meeting, Reddy said that the BJP is not involved in any political bargaining to poach MLAs.

"There is no need to destabilise the TRS government by purchasing MLAs. In a few months, the people of Telangana will teach them a lesson in the next general elections," he said.

In 2014, and 2018, the Chief Minister made false promises in Munugode that the TRS government would provide water facilities to farmers to cultivate 1. 30 lakh acres from Dindi lift irrigation and Sivvannagudem and Laxminarasimha reservoirs.

"Rao started mudslinging the BJP and its leaders in raising Telangana sentiment among the people by making false statements. He must own up responsibilities for his failure to provide 30 TMC water to farmers in Munugode. The Central government had convened a meeting on Krishna water issues. But, no one was represented by the Telangana government," Reddy pointed out.

The minister said Rao had cheated in the name of a 100-bed hospital in Munugode, about fuel prices and about the five per cent GST on handlooms. He said of the five per cent, Telangana government gets 2.5 per cent tax benefits from people.

Reddy found fault with the state government for withdrawing the general consent to CBI when Rao had time and again stated that they will not fear CBI, ED, and Income-Tax probes.

The Union minister pointed out that the state government had allowed several belt shops in every village in Munugode constituency while failing to provide drinking and irrigation water to the people.