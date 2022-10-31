  
Nation Politics 30 Oct 2022 No need to buy MLAs, ...
Nation, Politics

No need to buy MLAs, TRS govt will collapse on its own: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 31, 2022, 1:58 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 7:26 am IST
Union Minister Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to provide funds to Munugode constituency for eight years (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)
 Union Minister Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to provide funds to Munugode constituency for eight years (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to provide funds to Munugode constituency for eight years, since the state was formed, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy stated that the NDA government at the Centre had allocated Rs 800 crore to Nalgonda district for helping fluoride victims.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks during the Munugode public meeting, Reddy said that the BJP is not involved in any political bargaining to poach MLAs.

"There is no need to destabilise the TRS government by purchasing MLAs. In a few months, the people of Telangana will teach them a lesson in the next general elections," he said.

In 2014, and 2018, the Chief Minister made false promises in Munugode that the TRS government would provide water facilities to farmers to cultivate 1. 30 lakh acres from Dindi lift irrigation and Sivvannagudem and Laxminarasimha reservoirs.

"Rao started mudslinging the BJP and its leaders in raising Telangana sentiment among the people by making false statements. He must own up responsibilities for his failure to provide 30 TMC water to farmers in Munugode. The Central government had convened a meeting on Krishna water issues. But, no one was represented by the Telangana government," Reddy pointed out.

The minister said Rao had cheated in the name of a 100-bed hospital in Munugode, about fuel prices and about the five per cent GST on handlooms. He said of the five per cent, Telangana government gets 2.5 per cent tax benefits from people.

Reddy found fault with the state government for withdrawing the general consent to CBI when Rao had time and again stated that they will not fear CBI, ED, and Income-Tax probes.

The Union minister pointed out that the state government had allowed several belt shops in every village in Munugode constituency while failing to provide drinking and irrigation water to the people.

...
Tags: g kishan reddy, munugode assembly, kcr munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 31 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Munugode bypoll: Political parties campaign in full swing
TRS alleges transfer of Rs 5.22 cr from Rajgopal’s co. to Munugode
ECI bars Jagadish Reddy from Munugode campaign for 48 hours

Latest From Nation

The election was held for a two-year term to helm the association which has 411 judges as members. (Photo by arrangement)

Narsing Rao is president of Telangana State Judges Association

A leopard caught on camera in KRS reservoir vicinity in Mandya district. (Photo by arrangement)

Leopard threat: Famous Brindavan gardens partially closed for visitors

The woman complained of labour pain when the train was nearing Peddapalli. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

Yesvantpur train halted at Peddapalli for woman in labour pain

Police opened an investigation based on a complaint. (Representational image/DC)

Treasure hunt turns tragic, techie drowns in well



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI for taking up probe in state

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official (Image: PTI)

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 4th day in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Diwali 'cash gifts' to journalists: CM Bommai call its a lie, part of Cong's toolkit

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham