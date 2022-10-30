  
Nation Politics 30 Oct 2022 Munugode bypoll: Pol ...
Nation, Politics

Munugode bypoll: Political parties campaign in full swing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 30, 2022, 10:32 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 11:15 am IST
For Congress, the campaign saw its state president A, Revanth Reddy stump for Palvai Sravanthi, along with several other senior party leaders. — DC Image
 For Congress, the campaign saw its state president A, Revanth Reddy stump for Palvai Sravanthi, along with several other senior party leaders. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The residents of Munugode constituency on Saturday continued to get bombarded with pleas from political parties to vote for their candidates in the November 3 byelection. Leaders from the TRS, BJP, and the Congress, along with those from BSP, fanned out into every nook and corner of the constituency with an increased sense of urgency with just three days left for the campaign.

Even as the political parties had their leaders and cadres stomp through Munugode, the joint chief electoral officer, Ravi Kiran, toured the constituency and visited the command and control room in the collector’s office.

Taking to the streets in addition to the candidates themselves, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the BJP, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of Congress, were senior leaders from the three parties. The BJP pressed into service its general secretary and state affairs incharge Tarun Chugh who addressed a meeting of Dalits in Munugode even as the party released a fresh set of posters posing questions to the TRS. Also addressing meeting were state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and campaign coordinator G. Vivek Venkatswamy.

For the TRS, in addition to several ministers including Vemula Prashant Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Md Mahmood Ali, Gangula Kamalakar, was senior TRS leader and former MP Boinpalli Vinod Kumar, who, accompanied by leaders from the CPI and the CPM parties reached out to voters in Samsthan Narayanpur, Nampally, and Marriguda mandals. For Congress, the campaign saw its state president A, Revanth Reddy stump for Palvai Sravanthi, along with several other senior party leaders.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, political parties campaigning
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI for taking probe in state

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Diwali 'cash gifts' to journalists: CM Bommai call its a lie, part of Cong's toolkit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the 'Rozgar Mela' in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Time to leave behind old challenges, benefit from new possibilities: PM to J-K youth

The largest display of knitted hats/caps was achieved by the Air Force Wives Welfare Association in New Delhi, India on 15 October 2022. — Twitter

AFWWA distributes woollen caps to underprivileged



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 4th day in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal speaking RSS language: SP leader slams god-on-currency note remark

Sadimajwa Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

Shah for joint fight by states, Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers of all states, at Surajkund in Faridabad, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham