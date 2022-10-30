Munugode bypoll: Political parties campaign in full swing

For Congress, the campaign saw its state president A, Revanth Reddy stump for Palvai Sravanthi, along with several other senior party leaders. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The residents of Munugode constituency on Saturday continued to get bombarded with pleas from political parties to vote for their candidates in the November 3 byelection. Leaders from the TRS, BJP, and the Congress, along with those from BSP, fanned out into every nook and corner of the constituency with an increased sense of urgency with just three days left for the campaign.

Even as the political parties had their leaders and cadres stomp through Munugode, the joint chief electoral officer, Ravi Kiran, toured the constituency and visited the command and control room in the collector’s office.

Taking to the streets in addition to the candidates themselves, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the BJP, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of Congress, were senior leaders from the three parties. The BJP pressed into service its general secretary and state affairs incharge Tarun Chugh who addressed a meeting of Dalits in Munugode even as the party released a fresh set of posters posing questions to the TRS. Also addressing meeting were state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri and campaign coordinator G. Vivek Venkatswamy.

For the TRS, in addition to several ministers including Vemula Prashant Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Md Mahmood Ali, Gangula Kamalakar, was senior TRS leader and former MP Boinpalli Vinod Kumar, who, accompanied by leaders from the CPI and the CPM parties reached out to voters in Samsthan Narayanpur, Nampally, and Marriguda mandals. For Congress, the campaign saw its state president A, Revanth Reddy stump for Palvai Sravanthi, along with several other senior party leaders.