Former minister challenges Pawan to contest from Vijayawada

Published Oct 30, 2022, 2:17 am IST
VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSR Congress MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Saturday challenged Jana Sena founder K. Pawan Kalyan to contest from Vijayawada West assembly constituency.
The ex-minister declared that he will definitely trounce the film actor in the election with public support.

Conducting the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam mass contact programme in the 47th Division of Vijayawada city, Srinivasa Rao said Pawan is letting his Jana Sena drown to make Telugu Desam’s win and enable N. Chandrababu Naidu become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh once again.

The Vijayawada West MLA maintained that YSRC will win the 2024 elections with public support, as people are happy with the administration of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srinivasa Rao described as drama the hunger strike launched by Telugu Desam leader Buddha Venkanna demanding that TD leaders be allowed to check demolitions being carried out on the Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam. He said Venkanna is a zero who indulges in dramas to draw attention from the public

...
