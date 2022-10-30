  
Nation Politics 30 Oct 2022 Farmers furious over ...
Nation, Politics

Farmers furious over amendment to Amaravati master plan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Oct 30, 2022, 11:14 pm IST
Updated Oct 31, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Pro-Amaravati supporters backed by Telugu Desam are planning to file objections to the amendments. (Representational image: DC)
 Pro-Amaravati supporters backed by Telugu Desam are planning to file objections to the amendments. (Representational image: DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has amended the Amaravati master plan in order to provide houses to poor people over 900 acres of land in Amaravati and issued a gazette inviting objections and suggestions. Earlier efforts by the government to allot lands proved futile as pro-Amaravati farmers had filed a petition and the High Court cancelled the order. Now the YSRC government has amended the APCRDA Act to provide house sites. The last date for filing objections and suggestions on the changes to the master plan is November 11. Meanwhile, pro-Amaravati supporters backed by Telugu Desam are planning to file objections to the amendments.

The government has formulated a new zone-R-5-in the capital region, which will have over 900 acres of land. They are within the boundaries of Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, Kuragallu in Mangalagiri mandal, Manddam and Ainavolu villages in Thullur mandal.

TD leaders claimed that their government had established an S-3 zone for the poor in the capital with the aim of building houses for 14, 000 poor families. They said that construction of 5, 000 TIDCO houses were also completed.

Amaravati JAC steering committee member P. Sudhakar and others alleged that the state government had cheated Amaravati farmers and poor people by stopping S-3 zone.

The leaders recalled that when the CRDA Act was amended, farmers had approached the High Court claiming that the government had committed contempt of court. They said the YSRC government challenged the High Court verdict in support of Amaravati in the Supreme Court which would come up for hearing in the first week of November.

However, the government’s new orders are in violation of the HC verdict, they said.

Ruling party MLA Perni Nani and other leaders claimed that there was nothing wrong in providing houses to the poor on government lands. They alleged that the TD government had stopped developmental works but the YSRC government is constructing Amaravati as the legislative capital.

...
Tags: perni nani, amaravati master plan amended, apcrda act, new zone r-5 in amaravati, amaravati jac steering committee
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 31 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The election was held for a two-year term to helm the association which has 411 judges as members. (Photo by arrangement)

Narsing Rao is president of Telangana State Judges Association

A leopard caught on camera in KRS reservoir vicinity in Mandya district. (Photo by arrangement)

Leopard threat: Famous Brindavan gardens partially closed for visitors

Union Minister Kishan Reddy accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of failing to provide funds to Munugode constituency for eight years (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

No need to buy MLAs, TRS govt will collapse on its own: Kishan Reddy

The woman complained of labour pain when the train was nearing Peddapalli. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

Yesvantpur train halted at Peddapalli for woman in labour pain



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI for taking up probe in state

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official (Image: PTI)

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 4th day in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Diwali 'cash gifts' to journalists: CM Bommai call its a lie, part of Cong's toolkit

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham