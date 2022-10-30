  
Nation Politics 30 Oct 2022 BJP is buying MLAs j ...
Nation, Politics

BJP is buying MLAs just as goats are purchased for Eid, alleges Gehlot

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 30, 2022, 9:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 9:28 pm IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Image: PTI)
 Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Image: PTI)

AHMEDABAD: Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that just the way goats are purchased for Eid celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is buying MLAs to topple elected governments in states.

He said the BJP had pulled down governments using money power in Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and had unsuccessfully tried to unseat him as well in Rajasthan, an apparent reference to the turmoil when Gehlot was set to fight the Congress presidential polls.

He was speaking at a rally in Khedbrahma town of Sabarkantha district in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by the end of the year.

The Congress' manifesto for the Assembly polls will be released by November 8, he added. “The BJP's acts are weakening democracy. They topple state governments and form their own government after buying MLAs. Using the money received through electoral bonds, they buy MLAs just like people buy goats from bakra mandis during Eid,” Gehlot said.

“The BJP first toppled the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh and formed their own government. The same thing happened in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Each MLA was paid nearly Rs 35 crore. Though they tried to do the same in Rajasthan recently, they could not succeed because all MLAs remained united,” he claimed.

He also expressed anger at the recent defection of Khedbrahma Congress MLA Ashvin Kotval to the ruling BJP.

Before Khedbrahma, Gehlot and other senior Congress leaders addressed a rally in Virampur village in Banaskantha in north Gujarat.

During the Virampur rally, Gehlot said the Congress will announce its poll manifesto for Gujarat on November 8, adding that it will focus mainly on social security, such as free healthcare, education and employment.

“We will implement Rajasthan's social security model in Gujarat. We provide Rs 10 lakh medical insurance to each family. We also run a free kitchen where anyone can get a meal for Rs 8. Instead of 100 days, we provide 125 days of employment under the MNREGA,” he said.

...
Tags: congress in gujarat, ashok gehlot


Related Stories

Gehlot is on path of rebellion: BJP's Malviya
Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Latest From Nation

A contract employee at the Lord Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam has been taken into custody for allegedly selling the Supatham special entry darshan tickets of the Tirumala temple to devotees at a higher price. (Image: PTI)

Kanipakam temple employee arrested for black marketing in Tirumala darshan tickets

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (PTI Photo)

BJP intimidating voters, alleges Akhilesh Yadav ahead of Gola Gokarannath bypoll

Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madni (Photo: Twitter)

No board affiliation needed for madrassas, linking them to terrorism unfortunate

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik (Image: DC)

Sri Rama Sene to field 25 candidates in 2023 Karnataka polls



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP tries to 'buy' 20-30 TRS MLAs, says Telangana CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Image: DC)

Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI for taking up probe in state

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official (Image: PTI)

KTR, Bandi embroiled in ‘cleansing’ war

(L-R) Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 4th day in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar town in Telangana on Saturday. (Twitter/@INCIndia)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham