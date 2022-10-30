All three poachgate accused arrested

Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested the three accused — Ramachandra Bharathi, Kode Nanda Kumar and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji — in the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs. ( Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested the three accused — Ramachandra Bharathi, Kode Nanda Kumar and D.P.S.K.V.N. Simhayaji — in the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs. The police shifted them to the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office, and said that they would be produced before the court within 24 hours.

Investigation officer and Rajendranagar ACP B. Gangadhar, said in the remand case diary that the three accused had planned to meet 50 MLAs of TRS and Congress to lure them to join BJP.

"The accused Nanda Kumar, a city-based businessman, has played a key role in luring MLAs. We conducted searches on a vehicle (TS 07 HM 2777) registered in the name of Dileep Gandavaram and was used by Nanda Kumar. In the car, we have found 27 papers containing information related to the Telangana politicos, names of 50 MLAs of TRS and Congress, information pertaining to Nanda Kumar social activities related to BJP," said the investigation officer in the remand report.

Another accused Ramachandra Bharathi, resident of Faridabad, had actively participated in the offence in luring TRS MLAs. He had chatted with senior leaders of BJP on WhatsApp. One diary of Bharathi that was seized mentions about his travels this month. His handwritten entry on October 26 reads "Delhi to Hyderabad; appointment and meeting as directed by Nandu, return to Delhi," police said.

The four TRS MLAs were offered Rs 50 crore each and the accused allegedly offered Rs 100 crore to Rohit Reddy for influencing other MLAs of TRS to join the BJP.

The police also seized voice recordings of accused from Rohit Reddy in which the accused is contacting one Tushar wherein the name Santosh and his importance in BJP is conveyed clearly.