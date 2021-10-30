Nation Politics 30 Oct 2021 Latest: Voting begin ...
Nation, Politics

Latest: Voting begins for bypoll to Huzurabad assembly seat

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2021, 10:06 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 10:24 am IST
Officials said 1,715 polling personnel, including Presiding Officers, have been posted on election duty
As many as 2,37,036 voters, including 1,17,933 male and 1,19,102 female voters, will be able to exercise their franchise. (ANI)
 As many as 2,37,036 voters, including 1,17,933 male and 1,19,102 female voters, will be able to exercise their franchise. (ANI)

Hyderabad: Voting for the bypoll to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana began amid tight security arrangements on Saturday.

Polling began at 7 AM and would continue till 7 PM in 306 polling stations in the constituency.

 

As many as 2,37,036 voters, including 1,17,933 male and 1,19,102 female voters, will be able to exercise their franchise.

Officials said 1,715 polling personnel, including Presiding Officers, have been posted on election duty.

The administration has also made arrangements to follow precautions against COVID-19.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said 107 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and additional forces are deployed there.

As many as 3,865 police personnel have been stationed to ensure peaceful voting. Twenty companies of central forces are also deployed.

 

The by-election has been necessitated in Huzurabad in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the charges, has quit TRS and joined the BJP. He is seeking re-election on BJP ticket.

Though as many as 30 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav (TRS), Eatala Rajender (BJP) and Venkat Balmoori (Congress).

The bypoll is a do-or-die battle for Rajender, while it is significant for the BJP as it aims at emerging as the alternative to ruling TRS in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

 

It is crucial for the TRS as well as it would like to demonstrate that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged.

The counting of votes would be taken up on November 2.

...
Tags: huzurabad by-election, voting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 30 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Huzurabad Assembly bypoll today to be game changer

Latest From Nation

A BMC health worker does thermal screening of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,61,555

It is the duty of police to take necessary precautionary measures during the maha padayatra for maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incident. As the route map and names of participants in padayatra have been furnished, police can take adequate steps to provide protection to the peaceful procession. — ANI

HC directs DGP to permit padayatra against three capitals

Fisheries and animal husbandry minister Sidiri Appala Raju said the fishing harbour at Aminabad in U. Kothapalli mandal of East Godavari district will be completed by 2023 at a cost of ₹ 422 crore. — Twitter

AP renews efforts to mobile funds through land auctions

Voters outside a polling station in Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district after exercising their franchise in the bypolls. (ANI)

Latest: Polling underway for by-election to Badvel Assembly segment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Punjab polls 2022: Amarinder Singh announces formation of new political party

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)

Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

Capt Amarinder Singh with PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->