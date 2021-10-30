TRS men preparing ground earlier than their rivals for Adilabad Rural ZPTC post

ADILABAD: TRS leaders here have begun preparations for the local body election to fill the vacant Adilabad Rural ZPTC post after they got hints that a notification would be issued in November for the polls. The MPTC and Sarpanch posts are also lying vacant.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna has started visiting interior villages in the rural mandal and begun preparing the ground to face the elections for the ZPTC post.

Meanwhile, Ankapur Upa-Sarpanch Bheemrao and some other BJP leaders joined the TRS in the presence of Jogu Ramanna at a function in the village on October 28.

While laying the foundation stones for development works in the villages, Jogu Ramanna reeled out the list of development works and welfare schemes taken up by the TRS dispensation in the last seven years. He said the TRS is committed to the welfare and development of tribals and accused BJP MP Soyam Bapurao of failing to bring the tribal university to Adilabad district.

TRS is fielding former Adilabad market committee chairman late Are Rajanna’s son Naresh Kumar while the BJP is fielding the party district president Payal Shankar’s son Payal Sharath (Bunny) as candidates. The Congress is likely to field senior leader Konda Gangadhar in the elections for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat.

All three major political parties – the Congress, the TRS and the BJP -- are focusing attention on Adivasi votes that are crucial in winning the election.

Jogu Ramanna has been focusing on the development works especially laying roads and high-level bridges on the streams and rivulets to improve road connectivity to interior villages in the Adilabad Rural mandal.

Already, the TRS and the BJP spent huge amounts for luring voters in the hope that the notification for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC polls will be issued soon. However, this got delayed.