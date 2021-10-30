Telangana by-polls: 33.27 pc voter turnout in Huzurabad till 11 AM

The result of the by-poll will be announced on November 2. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana reported a voter turnout of 33.27 per cent by 11 AM for the by-poll in the Huzurabad constituency, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).<br/>Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6:30 pm today.

The result of the by-poll will be announced on November 2.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP.

On June 12, Eatala Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachment.

The seat has become a battle of prestige for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Opposition alike