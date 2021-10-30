Nation Politics 30 Oct 2021 Battle for Badvel to ...
Nation, Politics

Battle for Badvel today; rain cover for poll staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 30, 2021, 2:08 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 2:08 am IST
At least 7,000 raincoats and 1,000 umbrellas were distributed to the polling staff for Badvel bypolls following heavy rains
Election authorities initiated measures to avoid damage for the material including EVMs and procured 7,000 raincoats and 1,000 umbrellas for the polling staff. (Representational photo:DC)
 Election authorities initiated measures to avoid damage for the material including EVMs and procured 7,000 raincoats and 1,000 umbrellas for the polling staff. (Representational photo:DC)

ANANTAPUR: At least 7,000 raincoats and 1,000 umbrellas were distributed to the polling staff for Badvel bypolls following heavy rains since Thursday night. Polling materials were distributed at the Balayogi Girls’ Residential School in Badvel even as heavy downpour continued to create inconvenience to the staff who came to collect the material.

Tents erected for the distribution of material were totally wet and the premises were totally drenched. Election authorities initiated measures to avoid damage for the material including EVMs and procured 7,000 raincoats and 1,000 umbrellas for the polling staff. Special care was taken to avoid technical problems during heavy rains and vehicles were arranged from the school to polling stations in the segment. Medical teams are positioned at all polling stations to provide necessary emergency medical aid for the staff and also voters, according to returning officer Kethan Gorge.

 

Covid positive patients can cast their votes after 6 pm. The voters who are suffering from other ailments should produce a negative certificate at the polling stations before casting their votes.

The bypoll was necessitated in Badvel constituency due to the demise of sitting MLA Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah of YSRC. The YSRC fielded D. Sudha, widow of Venkata Subbaiah in the fray while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has not fielded a candidate following the tradition of supporting family members of deceased MLA. While BJP fielded Suresh, youth leader from Kadapa district who had contested from Railway Kodur in last general elections and tasted defeat. The Congress fielded former MLA M. Kamalamma who was the first MLA of Badvel SC reserved segment. The CPI is extending support to the Congress alleging that the YSRC and the BJP have an understanding.

 

APCC chief S. Sailajanath hoped that the voters in Badvel realised the worse governance of YSRC and chose the Congress as the only alternative.
Though Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not come to Badvel for campaign on reasons of covid norms, a group of ministers and MLAs led by minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy led the campaign. MLAs and other leaders from Rayalaseema region campaigned for the candidate. "We are confident to get more than 45,000 majority and even more as people are happy with the welfare schemes of the government," whip G. Srikanth Reddy observed.

 

The BJP has taken the bypoll seriously to prove its existence while the TD and Janasena are keeping away from polls. BJP state unit president Somu Veerraju led the campaign while several leaders including national leaders participated in the campaign for BJP candidate. Veerraju said people of Kadapa district were vexed with decades-long domination of the YSR family and would teach a lesson to it in the bypoll.

The YSRC leaders unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP for approaching TD leaders and cadres in the villages to be election agents as BJP had no cadres in the villages. Further, they also blamed TD leaders who were sold out to the BJP.

 

The YSRC high command set a target of a majority of more than 45,000 votes in the triangle fight. In addition, 13 more candidates of various parties including independents are in the fray.

In view of the bypoll, the Kadapa police diverted traffic from Badvel and directed lorries and other vehicles towards Vijayawada and other places to take diversion on Saturday on the day of polling.

At least 3,000 cops including three companies of CISF and CRPF forces are deputed for the polling bandobust. SP Anburajan said at least 10 police would be kept at each polling station to avoid untoward incidents.

 

...
Tags: badvel byelection, polling staff
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Minister KTR while delivering the keynote address on ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-Covid-era’ at the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’ in Paris on Friday. (Photo:Twitter)

TS open to exclusive industrial cluster for French companies: KTR

The TRS and the BJP spent huge amounts for luring voters in the hope that the notification for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC polls will be issued soon but it got delayed. — DC file photo

TRS men preparing ground earlier than their rivals for Adilabad Rural ZPTC post

Karthikeya Mishra. (Representational photo: Facebook)

Close branches unfriendly to tenant farmers, WG collector urges RBI

The shortlisted agency will pay about Rs 1.35 lakh per day to the HGCL for collecting toll from 19 interchanges on the 158-km long ORR. — DC file photo

Rs 500 crore per annum minimum bid for ORR toll



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

2022 UP polls will lay foundation for BJP victory in 2024 LS elections: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

Assembly bypolls 2021: 44 candidates have declared criminal cases, says ADR reports

It also said that seven or 27 per cent candidates are crorepatis and the average assets per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha bye-election is Rs 4.97 crore. (AP Photo)

Paramount need for unity; strengthening org should override personal ambitions: Sonia

Gandhi also expressed concern over the party's messages on key issues not percolating down to the grassroot cadres. (ANI file photo)

BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in Panaji, on Oct 28, 2021. (PTI)

Didi protests bid to divide Bengal, fuel price hike, attacks on TMC in Tripura

Ms Banerjee also slammed the BJP over continuous fuel price hike, propaganda of Covid-19 vaccination of 100 crore population and attacks on her party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in BJP-ruled Tripura. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->