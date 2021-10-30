Badvel bypoll passes of peacefully; only 60 % turnout

Long queues were witnessed in the morning in the wake of heavy rain predictions. (Photo:ANI)

ANANTAPUR: The bypoll to Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh went off peacefully with no major untoward incident being reported except the BJP leaders accusing the YSRC of bringing non-locals in border areas to cast bogus votes. Tense situations prevailed in Atlur and Porumamilla mandals following arguments among rival party activists.

Lack of initiatives by political parties to bring back migrant voters had a negative impact on Badvel bypoll in Kadapa district as the turnout was limited to 60 per cent while Huzurabad in Telangana reported heavy polling.

At least 15,000 voters from Badvel have been migrated to Saudi Arabia and also other states in the country in search of better wages but the main parties did not show any interest to bring them back for bypoll reportedly resulting in less polling and small majority of winning candidate.

YSRCP fielded Dasari Sudha, wife of sitting MLA Venkata Ramana, whose demise necessitated the by-poll. The BJP fielded Suresh and the Congress picked M. Kamalamma while the TDP and Jana Sena preferred to keep away from the byelection.

State electoral officer Vijayanand executed the polling in all 281 stations through webcasting at Balayogi Girls Residential School in Badvel town. Long queues were witnessed at the majority of polling stations ever since the voting began in the morning. Three electronic voting machines developed technical snags, but the authorities rectified and polling continued.

Vijayanand ruled out any irregularities and said he was monitoring the poll process through webcasting.

“Elections went peacefully in a free and fair manner with no untoward incidents. Only three EVMs developed glitches during the polling but they were immediately rectified,” he said, adding that no complaint was received about non-locals role in polling.

Long queues were witnessed in the morning in the wake of heavy rain predictions. There were heavy rains witnessed for more than half an hour in many parts in the afternoon while the polling percentage reached 44.82 by 3 pm and 59.58 by 5 pm.

Kadapa SP Anburajan led a bandobast as more than 3,000 police personnel including CRPF and CISF were deputed in Badvel segment. The SP denied allegations by the BJP leaders that non-locals with fake IDs were casting votes in border mandals of Gopavaram, Porumamilla and Atlur.

Meanwhile, a woman who came to cast her vote fell unconscious at a polling station while standing in a long queue. Medical teams rushed to her help and provided treatment to her.