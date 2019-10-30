Nation Politics 30 Oct 2019 RCEP is new threat t ...
RCEP is new threat to economy: Congress

Published Oct 30, 2019
 He said that with agricultural goods and services also part of free trade pact, the decision will be significantly regressive to the battered agricultural sector.

Hyderabad: AICC spokesperson Prof. Gourav Vallabh has accused the Centre of taking the economy backwards even when there was hope for its revival.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here. Dr Vallabh, the new media star from the Congress, said the Centre was all set to impose Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on a country that until 2014 did not show any signs of leaning towards any ‘bloc’.

 

Prof. Vallabh said the RCEP is an attempt at free-trade between 16 countries and the deal is being strongly resisted by the domestic industry, farmer groups, civil society organisations and opposition parties, who apprehend that China, armed with RCEP, will dump cheaper goods into India.

He said that even without RCEP, imports from China were four times the exports from India to China. He said that with agricultural goods and services also part of free trade pact, the decision will be significantly regressive to the battered agricultural sector.

