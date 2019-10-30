Nation Politics 30 Oct 2019 Maharashtra oppositi ...
Nation, Politics

Maharashtra opposition deepening BJP-Sena wedge, keeps options open

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 30, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 10:47 am IST
“If Sena comes to us, we will consult high command and discuss with our allies too,' says Prithviraj Chavan.
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. (Photo: AP)
 Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: As the relationship between BJP and Shiv Sena has soured over power-sharing arrangements, the Opposition is encashing every opportunity in driving a deeper wedge between the warring allies, The Indian Express reported.

NCP president Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat have already announced that their parties will sit in Opposition and won’t play a role in government formation. The second-rung leadership of both the parties, however, is losing no opportunity to fan tensions between the ruling allies.

 

Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik, also the party’s chief spokesperson, said on Tuesday: “If Shiv Sena decides not to extend support to the BJP and they fail to form the government, then in such an event, the NCP can think of offering support.”

State Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe, also Thorat’s nephew, wrote on social media, asking Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray not to miss the opportunity of becoming the CM.

He wrote a post on his Facebook account: “In politics, time once lost cannot be regained.” Tambe was recalling how he had missed out on an opportunity to head a district council when he was just 24 years old.

Last week, a day after the poll results were declared, Thorat had said: “The election mandate for us is to be a responsible and strong Opposition. Congress, NCP and the smaller allies will do that.”

Meanwhile, firing a barb at the saffron allies, former CM and Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan said on Tuesday: “If there is already so much distrust between them (Sena and BJP), how can they form the government? They must tell Maharashtra’s voters what was decided between them (referring to the pre-poll understanding between the allies).”

He added, “If Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal, we will put that proposal before our high command and discuss with our allies too. No such proposal has come as yet.”

...
Tags: bjp, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Mumbai: Five cops suspended over custodial death of 26-year-old man

Most importantly, awareness campaigns are being carried among parents, students and teachers.

Curbing marijuana use needs joint effort

The city police does not only need to take initiative to curb the supply and distribution of drugs but also create awareness against their use.

Guest Column: Feeling inferior, performance anxiety play role in student drug abuse

The farmers are afraid to go in for a second crop also because the canals from the vented dams that feed the fields, are filled with sand, mud and are severely damaged in some parts due to the landslide in August.

Mangaluru: Rain continues to batter coast, paddy farmers suffer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi: Congress leaders question AAP govt for granting furlough to Ajay Chautala

Chopra alleged that the Kejriwal Government was helping the BJP as the

Sena should drop CM demand, settle for DyCM post: Ramdas Athawale

The Sena joining the Congress-NCP (to form the government) will also not look good,

'There's no Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra': Shiv Sena warns BJP

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. (Photo: PTI)

Free bus ride scheme for women in Delhi begins, additional marshals for safer travel

The free of cost travel scheme for women in Delhi public buses began on Tuesday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying it will ensure their safety and increase their role in the national capital's economy. (Photo: File)

No 50:50, I will be CM for full term, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham