Nation Politics 30 Oct 2019 Devendra Fadnavis de ...
Nation, Politics

Devendra Fadnavis denies 50-50 formula

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Oct 30, 2019, 4:06 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2019, 4:06 am IST
Shiv Sena’s spokesperson Sanjay Raut held a press conference where he announced the meeting’s cancellation.
Devendra Fadnavis
 Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Strained relations between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena worsened on Tuesday as a war of words erupted between the two allies who, on October 24, seemed all set to form the next government in Maharashtra.

First, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rubbished Uddhav Thackeray’s claim that the Shiv Sena had been assured of the post of CM for two-and-a-half years as part of a power sharing “formula” agreed before the Lok Sabha, and said that he would be the Chief Minister for a full term.

 

“No plan to split the five-year term had been agreed upon with the Sena,” Fadnavis, 49, said. “There is no doubt in my mind that I will be Chief Minister for five years,” he told reporters.

It was BJP president Amit Shah, Fadnavis said, who had indicated to him that no such formula had been discussed.

He was reacting to the Shiv Sena’s warning to immediately adopt the 50-50 formula agreed upon by both the parties or it would explore “other options”.

Soon after Fadnavis’ statement, Uddhav Thackeray cancelled his party’s 4 pm meeting with the BJP on formation of the next government, and a close aide of his released an old video of the Chief Minister’s press conference on February 18 in which he is purportedly talking of equal sharing of posts and responsibilities in the state government.

Shiv Sena’s spokesperson Sanjay Raut held a press conference where he announced the meeting’s cancellation. “If the CM himself is saying that that the 50-50 formula was not discussed, what will we even talk about? Therefore, the meeting has been cancelled.”

“If Devendra Fadnavis thinks he has the support of 145 MLAs (majority mark in the 288-member Assembly), he can go ahead and form the government… I do not know what the chief minister has said. If he is saying that the ‘50-50 formula’ was never discussed, then I think we need to change the definition of the truth,” he later told news agency ANI.

While trying to reiterate that the Shiv Sena was under no pressure to join hands with the BJP if promises made were not honoured, Raut made a reference to the turn of events in Haryana where Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Singh Chautala’s incarcerated father was released on furlough after he backed the BJP.

“There is no Dushyant (Chautala) here whose father is in jail,” he said.

“Uddhav Thackeray ji has said that we have other options, but we don’t want to commit the sin of choosing that alternative. The Shiv Sena has always indulged in the politics of truth. We are not hungry for power,” he added.

The 4 pm meeting to discuss the formation of the next government was supposed to be attended by Union minister Prakash Javdekar and party leader Bhupendra Yadav from the BJP side, while the Sena was to be represented by Subhash Desai and Sanjay Raut.

Asked if the meeting would be held in the future, Raut said, “Thackeray will take a call on it.”

...
Tags: shiv sena, bharatiya janata party, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

They have intensified combing operations in the jungles along the western Nilgiris bordering Kerala against the backdrop of the feared Maoist resurgence in the jungles on the Kerala border. (Representational image)

Ooty: Security up on Nilgiris border

Madras high court

Madras high court raps Tamil Nadu govt over toddler’s death

The sensation has been created by a Haryana-based cyber intelligence specialist, Pukhraj Singh, who, also a former officer of the National Technical Research Organisation, (NTRO), a premier government agency tasked with India’s cyber defence operations, tweeting about a press statement of Kaspersky, a cyber security company, that a spyware ‘Dtracl RAT’ was discovered in the cyberspace of Kudankulam Nuclear Power project.

No cyber attack at Tamil Nadu Nuclear plant

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde

Justice Bobde to have tenure of 522 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Colombia elects woman mayor of Bogota

Claudia Lopez, a symbol of the fight against corruption in Colombia, on Sunday became the first woman to be elected mayor of the capital Bogota. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: IAF helicopters evacuate crashed civilian chopper from Kedarnath

With only foot track connectivity to Kedarnath, it was not feasible to transport the wreckage to a lower region. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi: Congress leaders question AAP govt for granting furlough to Ajay Chautala

Chopra alleged that the Kejriwal Government was helping the BJP as the

Sena should drop CM demand, settle for DyCM post: Ramdas Athawale

The Sena joining the Congress-NCP (to form the government) will also not look good,

'There's no Dushyant Chautala in Maharashtra': Shiv Sena warns BJP

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. (Photo: PTI)

Free bus ride scheme for women in Delhi begins, additional marshals for safer travel

The free of cost travel scheme for women in Delhi public buses began on Tuesday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying it will ensure their safety and increase their role in the national capital's economy. (Photo: File)

Saudi a ‘valued friend’, says PM; to meet Crown Prince in Riyadh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Riyadh late on Monday night on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the third edition of Saudi Arabia's high-profile annual financial conference and hold bilateral talks with top leadership of the Gulf Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter/ PMO)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham