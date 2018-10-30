search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu tried to influence probe: GVL Narasimha Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 30, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 1:37 am IST
He asked why TD was hesitant to hand over the investigation into the attack on Jagan to a Central agency.
GVL Narasimha Rao
VIJAYAWADA: BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said doubts are abound that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had tried to influence or divert the ongoing investigation into the attack on YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Talking to the media on Monday, Mr Rao said that a police remand report that was submitted to a court had mentioned that the attacker had aimed to kill Jagan, the Chief Minister had taken the attack lightly by saying it was done to seek attention and also a conspiracy by YSRC to gain sympathy. 

 

He asked why TD was hesitant to hand over the investigation into the attack on Jagan to a Central agency.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, g.v.l. narasimha rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




