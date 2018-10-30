search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao conspiring with BJP, says Shabbir Ali

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 30, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Mr Shabbir Ali said Mr K.T. Rama Rao and Mr Chandrasekhar Rao cheated the people of Telangana with false promises.
Shabbir Ali
 Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Congress leader Shabbir Ali said TRS chief and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao visited Delhi on Monday in order to clinch a secret deal with the BJP. 

“The visit of K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Delhi on the pretext of an eye check-up and dental check-up was just a trick to secretly seal a deal with BJP leaders Amit Shah and Modi,” said Congress leader Shabbir Ali.

 

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Mr Shabbir Ali asked, “Where is the need for Mr Rao to go to Delhi for an eye check-up when national and international leaders are coming to super specialty eye hospitals in Hyderabad for treatment? What about the mass eye check-up campaign launched by the TRS Government?”

He added, “The TRS and KCR family have lost the confidence of the people of Telangana and now, they are trying to lure the people of Seemandhra in Telangana, particularly in Hyderabad.”   

Mr Shabbir Ali said Mr K.T. Rama Rao and Mr Chandrasekhar Rao cheated the people of Telangana with false promises and were now trying to lure the settlers in Telangana with the same trick. 

He added that the TRS and Mr Rao were sailing with the BJP for survival as they had lost the confidence of large sections of people of Telangana due to their hollow promises and “corrupt family rule”. 

“It is a well-known fact that the BJP and Mr Modi were secretly working with the TRS and Mr Rao to promote their pan-India image as they did in the Northeast,” he said.

He said it was time Mr Rama Rao realised what his place was in Telan-gana as he had directly come from the US when the Telangana movement was nearly complete to enjoy the fruits of the formation of Telangana state. “Mr Rama Rao is the most corrupt minister in the TRS government and is alleged to have siphoned off funds of Mission Baghiratha,” he added.

...
Tags: shabbir ali, k. chandrasekhar rao, bjp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana will lose pride if Kutami forms govt, says T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao, KTR playing drama over settlers: Telangana TD

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Kutami rattles TRS

The TRS government’s welfare schemes, irrigation projects, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram have taken a backseat in the party’s campaigning.

Padaiyachi portrait to be unveiled in Assembly: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Rahul Gandhi asks Vanteru Pratap Reddy to beat KCR in his own bastion

Congress president Rahul Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham