Income-Tax raids began after NDA exit, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had given a political tenor to the raids by Income Tax (IT) sleuths in the state. He said I-T raids have begun in the state only after the TD walked out of NDA.

He added that Centre was trying to create hurdles in the state and demoralise the state government.

Talking in a teleconference on Neeru Pragathi on Monday, Mr Naidu said despite non-cooperation from the Centre and the hurdles created by the opposition parties, state government has been doing much for the overall development of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that expecting that some good will happen, the TD had joined NDA and since nothing substantial had been done party walked out of the ruling coalition.

Mr Naidu also said that governments should work as per the aspirations of the public. He said that it was not good to use institutions to rein in political opponents.

He reiterated that the developments in CBI had dented the image of the union government. The chief minister further said that opposition parties had started a false propaganda on the attack on the opposition leader at Vizag airport. They are trying to link the attack with TD while the attacker is a YSRC sympathiser.