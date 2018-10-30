Finally, Andhra Pradesh to get temporary High Court

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh by accepting a proposal by the AP government to run the High Court in temporary accommodation till completion of permanent buildings.

A two-member Bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri was hearing a petition filed by the Centre challenging an order of the Hyderabad High Court granted in 2015 with regard to separate High Court for AP.

The bench asked the Union of India to issue notification for bifurcation of the High Court based on the progress of construction of the buildings.

While disagreeing with the opinion of Fali Nariman, senior counsel appearing for AP, regarding comparison with Punjab and Haryana High Court with Hyderabad High Court, Justice Sikri said the AP Reorganisation Act says there shall be separate High Court for each state and there are several disputes arising due to non-bifurcation of the HC.

Mukul Rohatgi, senior counsel appearing for Telangana state, said that the AP government has been delaying bifurcation of the High Court, causing various issues such as appointment of judges, staff etc.