Do not let N Chandrababu Naidu rule us again, KTR tells people

Hyderabad: Caretaker IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said that if anybody asked even a child in Telangana state, he would say that the TRS was winning the forthcoming elections and Mr Chandrasekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister. But despite exuding confidence, he appeared to be still anxious and therefore appeared to be instilling fear that if the Prajakutami won, the power would be in the hands of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and he would stop the development of Telangana.

Mr Rama Rao continued his contradictory statements on the polls and a tirade against the Prajakutami and AP CM Naidu, in the Makthal Praja Aseerwada Sabha and in the Nallamala Garjana at Acchampet in the old Mahbubnagar district on Monday.

He said voting for Prajakutami was like voting for the Telugu Desam. If the Prajakutami came to power, all irrigation projects in Mahbubnagar would come to a halt, he said adding that the TRS would fight even with God for Mahbubnagar’s irrigation projects.

He said the TRS was providing free power for agriculture, but when the opposition parties were in power, they killed people when they asked for supply of electricity. He said that when Opposition parties were in power, people said agriculture was “dandaga” (waste) but Mr Rao said agriculture was “Pandaga” (festival).

He said everybody knew which party would win the elections and who would become the CM. He said if the Prajakutami came to power, people would have to go to Mr Naidu and Mr Rahul Gandhi for everything.

“Therefore, what right do TD candidates have to ask the people to vote for them?,” he asked.