Asaduddin Owaisi dares Centre on Ordinance

Hyderabad: President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday challenged the Modi government to promulgate an Ordinance on the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya.

He was reacting to the statement of Union minister Giriraj Singh, who stated that Hindus are losing their patience on the issue.

Responding to questions, Mr Owaisi said that Mr Modi has a 56-inch chest then why shouldn’t his government bring an Ordinance instead of threatening at regular interval.

“Every Tom, Dick and Harry of the BJP, RSS and the VHP keep threatening frequently. Do this if you have courage, you are in power, we will see,” Mr Owaisi said.

He said the apex court decided the dates and the CJI and other honourable judges had taken a considered decision on it and had clearly said that the civil appeals pertaining to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute cases would be listed before an appropriate bench in January.

He suggested that the Modi government nominate Union minister Giriraj Singh, who is an expert in jurisprudence as the Attorney General of India to convince the Apex Court and acquaint the court that Hindus are losing their patience.