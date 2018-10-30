search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi dares Centre on Ordinance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Oct 30, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Every Tom, Dick and Harry of the BJP, RSS and the VHP keep threatening frequently.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday challenged the Modi government to promulgate an Ordinance on the construction of Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. 

He was reacting to the statement of Union minister Giriraj Singh, who stated that Hindus are losing their patience on the issue. 

 

Responding to questions, Mr Owaisi said that Mr Modi has a 56-inch chest then why shouldn’t his government bring an Ordinance instead of threatening at regular interval. 

“Every Tom, Dick and Harry of the BJP, RSS and the VHP keep threatening frequently. Do this if you have courage, you are in power, we will see,” Mr Owaisi said.

He said the apex court decided the dates and the CJI and other honourable judges had taken a considered decision on it and had clearly said that the civil appeals pertaining to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute cases would be listed before an appropriate bench in January. 

He suggested that the Modi government nominate Union minister Giriraj Singh, who is an expert in jurisprudence as the Attorney General of India to convince the Apex Court and acquaint the court that Hindus are losing their patience.

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, modi government, ram temple, ayodhya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T first impressions: The beast undergoes refinement

The OnePlus 6T is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 6 on paper, considering the bigger battery, a new display, revamped cameras and the new in-display fingerprint unlocking system.
 

India vs Windies 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu score tons as hosts return to winning ways

Earlier, explosive tons by Ambati Rayudu and Rohit Sharma made sure West Indies had to do more then what they had done in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 would have two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, whereas trailer coaches would have 78 seats each. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao, KTR playing drama over settlers: Telangana TD

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Kutami rattles TRS

The TRS government’s welfare schemes, irrigation projects, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram have taken a backseat in the party’s campaigning.

Padaiyachi portrait to be unveiled in Assembly: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Rahul Gandhi asks Vanteru Pratap Reddy to beat KCR in his own bastion

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

'Important for India that Modi ji becomes PM again': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Underlining various decisions taken by NDA govt during its tenure, Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis said that it is essential for people of India that PM Modi win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham