Revanth to KTR: Check my work for Telangana stir from Assembly records

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said his contribution to the statehood movement could be studied from Assembly records, and minister K.T. Rama Rao could study them. He was responding to Rama Rao’s tweet questioning Revanth Reddy’s role to the Telangana agitation.

Revanth Reddy said it was the political joint action committee led by the Congress which had successfully organised Sagara Haram, Sakala Janula Samme, Million March and other events and not the TRS alone.

Responding to questions during a media briefing about Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra review meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy challenged claims that the TRS had organised the Sakala Janula Samme or any other major event which had secured massive support.

"The JAC was formed at Jana Reddy's residence. Sagara Haram or Million March was organised by JAC which was led by Congress," he asserted.

With regard to preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Revanth Reddy said the party would finalise the route map on October 4. He said that the national committee would form the state-level committee for the yatra and divide responsibility among the Telangana Congress leaders.

"Sub committees focusing on different aspects like who will be accompanying Rahul Gandhi, logistics, facilitating meetings of important artistes and heads of voluntary organisations will be constituted,” he said.

The party would meet DGP M. Mahendar Reddy to formally get permission for the yatra which would traverse from Telangana for about 14 days."