Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Karnataka, the first BJP-ruled state in his itinerary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Sep 30, 2022, 10:16 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2022, 10:37 am IST
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah welcomes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the latter's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)
BENGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday entered Karnataka, the first BJP-ruled state in his itinerary. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed him at the Kekkahalla check-post, the entry point of Bandipur National Park in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.

Over the next 21 days, Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will cover 511 kms in Karnataka criss-crossing Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur. In his Yatra, Rahul will walk a distance of about 25-km a day.

On his arrival at the Kekkahalla check-post, Rahul Gandhi boarded a car and left for Gundlupet town, where he had breakfast with Siddaramaiah, former ministers M.B. Patil, Dr H.C. Mahadevappa and K.J. George.

As per the itinerary, Rahul’s padayatra will resume from Ooty-Calicut junction in Gundlupet. Arrangements have been made in Gundlupet for Rahul Gandhi to address a gathering before resuming his padayatra. Rahul will have evening break at Begur and have night halt at a ground in Begur village close to Government High School.

Police have tightened the security for the padayatra especially after unidentified persons tore down many flexes and banners of Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders in Gundlupet on Thursday.

