Jagan launches Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tohfa

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching YSR Kalyanamastu, YSR Shadi Thofa scheme and website at the camp office on Friday, Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, Special Chief Secretary of Village and Ward Secretariats Ajay Jain, BC Welfare department Chief Secretary G Jayalakshmi are also seen. — BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Friday launched the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes here. These will come into effect on Saturday, October 1, across the state.

The chief minister said the two schemes are aimed at encouraging children's education, preventing child marriage, increase school enrolment and reduce the dropout rate. “The YSRC government is implementing better schemes on a saturation basis and in a transparent manner through the Grama/Ward Sachivalayam with enhanced financial support,” he said.

He said the schemes would help prevent child marriages and school dropouts as the age eligibility is 18 years for a bride and 21 years for the bridegroom.

“The youths can apply for availing the scheme within 60 days of the marriage, at the village and ward secretariats. The amount would be credited once every three months.

The chief minister stressed that the scheme aimed at encouraging education among the poor segments of the society. The government has been taking revolutionary steps to promote education, like the Amma Vodi, Sampoorna Poshana, Gorumudda, Vidyakanuka, English Medium, CBSE syllabus, Byjus pact, Nadu Nedu Schools, TMF, SMF, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena. It also introduced a job-oriented curriculum.

The Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tofa schemes are part of the educational reforms. One condition is that the children must pass at least Class X to avail the benefits. The scheme would help SC, ST, BC, Minorities and families of construction workers.

Jagan pointed out that the previous TD government had stopped such a scheme in 2018 and piled up arrears of Rs 68.68 crore to 17,709 beneficiaries.

Explaining about the enhancement of cash benefits, the chief minister said the previous government announced a payment of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 to the SCs and STs. We are now giving them Rs 1 lakh per beneficiary. For inter-caste marriages, it was Rs 75,000 earlier which has been increased to Rs 1.2 lakh, he said.

“While the previous government promised to pay Rs 30,000 to BCs, we are paying Rs 50,000. For inter-caste marriages, it was hiked to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000. For Minorities, the amount was doubled to Rs 1 lakh. For the differently abled, the increase was from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. For construction workers, the amount was increased to Rs 40,000 from Rs 20,000.

Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna, ward and village secretaries, special CS Ajaya Kallam, women and child welfare PS Anuradha, BC welfare PS Jayalakshmi, village and ward secretariats director Mohan and other officials participated in the programme.