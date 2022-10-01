  
Hyd Metro Rail should be named after Jaipal Reddy, demands Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 1:15 am IST
CPM general secretary Yechury unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue in Madgul (Photo by arrangement)
 CPM general secretary Yechury unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue in Madgul (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury  unveiled a statue of former union minister S. Jaipal Reddy at Madgul, his native village, in Ranga Reddy district on Friday.

Recalling his three-decade association with Jaipal Reddy, Yechury said that the former minister had won the best Parliamentarian award for upholding the best of democratic values. He regretted that such exemplary values were fast deteriorating in contemporary politics and the four pillars of democracy were under constant attack.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy said that Jaipal Reddy was a man of integrity, who stood by his principles. He said politics was not a money-making tool but a service to the people and the nation.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said political leaders were not respected after they lose power, but Jaipal Reddy was admired and respected by leaders of all political parties long after his passing away. It is a true reflection of his leadership skills. The Congress leader wanted HMRL to name Hyderabad Metro after Jaipal Reddy, during whose tenure as Union urban development minister the project was sanctioned.

A brochure highlighting the personal and political milestones of Jaipal Reddy was released on the occasion.

