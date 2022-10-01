Congress booth incharges in Munugode worry about political future

The fear stems from the notion that each of them would be made accountable for the votes the party candidate polls in their respective booths. (Representational Image/DC)

ADILABAD: District Congress leaders, who have been named as booth incharges for the Munugode byelection, are feeling they were undergoing a test whose results could impact their political future, one way or the other.

The fear stems from the notion that each of them would be made accountable for the votes the party candidate polls in their respective booths. A bigger worry for them comes in the form of the stakes when Assembly elections draw near the party leadership may compare performances of the booth-in-charges vis-à-vis votes polled before nominating the candidate. The party high command is bound to measure efforts of the booth in-charges in terms of votes Congress candidate gets in that particular booth, feel some local leaders.

A senior Congress leader from the erstwhile Adilabad district said that there were indications that TPCC would hold the booth in-charges responsible for the party’s performance in Munugode, irrespective of the candidate’s individual hold.

While some booth in-charges are likely to intensify their campaign after Dasara, many have started their campaigning after constituting booth-level committees with 25 voters of that particular booth. However, campaigning remains subdued as leaders and rank and file, especially women, are in a festive mood and they wish to be in their native places during Bathukamma celebrations.

Senior leaders who wanted to take their supporters along with them to Munugode for campaigning say that getting accommodation has become a tough proposition but that should not be a deterrent.