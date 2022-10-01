BJP would not get any political alliance with TDP: MP Laxman

Telangana BJP leader Dr Laxman said that the BJP in AP and the Jana Sena would jointly contest the AP elections (Photo: ANI)

HYDERABAD: Putting at rest all speculation, BJP senior leader Dr K. Laxman said that the BJP would not enter into a political alliance with the Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP would continue its tie-up with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, said Dr Laxman, BJP MP and OBC Morcha chairman.

Interacting with mediapersons, Dr Laxman said that the BJP in AP and the Jana Sena would jointly contest the AP elections. Replying to a query, Dr Laxman said that the BJP would not ally with the TD in Andhra Pradesh.

Welcoming Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to float a national party, Dr Laxman, who is also on the BJP Parliamentary Board, said the BJP would sweep the Telangana elections.

Explaining the BJP activities in Telangana, Dr Laxman stated that a number of MLAs and MPs representing the TRS were willing to join the BJP, sending shockwaves to Chandrasekhar Rao at a time he was launching a national political party.

"There are no groups in the BJP in Telangana. The BJP has taken up several programmes to fight against the TRS for implementing anti-people policies and corrupt activities,” he said. He said the party had become close to the people by conducting a padayatra with its BJP Bharosa teams visiting all villages.



Dr Laxman said he had no regret at not getting a Union Cabinet portfolio. “The BJP Parliamentary Board member is equal to a Union minister’s post. I am the second person from the Telugu states appointed to the Parliamentary Board after M. Venkaiah Naidu,” he pointed out.