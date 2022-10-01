  
Nation Politics 30 Sep 2022 BJP would not get an ...
Nation, Politics

BJP would not get any political alliance with TDP: MP Laxman

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Oct 1, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 1:15 am IST
Telangana BJP leader Dr Laxman said that the BJP in AP and the Jana Sena would jointly contest the AP elections (Photo: ANI)
 Telangana BJP leader Dr Laxman said that the BJP in AP and the Jana Sena would jointly contest the AP elections (Photo: ANI)

HYDERABAD: Putting at rest all speculation, BJP senior leader Dr K. Laxman said that the BJP would not enter into a political alliance with the Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh. The BJP would continue its tie-up with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena, said Dr Laxman, BJP MP and OBC Morcha chairman.

Interacting with mediapersons, Dr Laxman said that the BJP in AP and the Jana Sena would jointly contest the AP elections. Replying to a query, Dr Laxman said that the BJP would not ally with the TD in Andhra Pradesh.

Welcoming Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to float a national party, Dr Laxman, who is also on the BJP Parliamentary Board, said the BJP would sweep the Telangana elections.

Explaining the BJP activities in Telangana, Dr Laxman stated that a number of MLAs and MPs representing the TRS were willing to join the BJP, sending shockwaves to Chandrasekhar Rao at a time he was launching a national political party.

"There are no groups in the BJP in Telangana. The BJP has taken up several programmes to fight against the TRS for implementing anti-people policies and corrupt activities,” he said. He said the party had become close to the people by conducting a padayatra with its BJP Bharosa teams visiting all villages.
 
Dr Laxman said he had no regret at not getting a Union Cabinet portfolio. “The BJP Parliamentary Board member is equal to a Union minister’s post. I am the second person from the Telugu states appointed to the Parliamentary Board after M. Venkaiah Naidu,” he pointed out.

...
Tags: dr k laxman, obc morcha, actor pawan kalyan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR’s warning to Centre a mere drama: Laxman
KCR trying to erase true history of Telangana liberation: Laxman

Latest From Nation

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao pointed out that lands in possession of over 30,000 people are under Section 22A (ANI photo)

Jana Sena wants CBI to probe land allotment in Daspalla layout

Police have registered a case of outraging the modesty under Pocso Act (Photo: DC File)

Nine-year-old minor physically assaulted by her father

The Supreme Court's supervisory committee on Friday served notice on HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin (AP File Photo)

SC panels seeks HCA's registered clubs details

Mahabubnagar migrants making hay in Kolkata (DC File Photo)

Migration for fake call centres



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong chief poll: Gandhis-backed Kharge vs rebel Tharoor

Despite the much-hyped claim about maintaining “neutrality”, the party high command — meaning the Gandhi family — is clearly backing Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Revanth to KTR: Check my contribution to statehood movement from Assembly records

File photo of TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist poised to be 2nd Congress prez from Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

I am fighting for big change: Kharge after filing nomination for Cong president

: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Gehlot and others are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Digvijaya Singh opts out of Cong prez race, to back Kharge

Digvijaya Singh (PTI photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->