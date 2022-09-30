  
Nation Politics 30 Sep 2022 BJP muzzled voices o ...
Nation, Politics

BJP muzzled voices of opposition, says Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 30, 2022, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2022, 2:33 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka on Friday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka on Friday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)

BENGALURU: Terming his Bharat Jodo Yatra as a voice of the nation and that no force can stop his padayatra, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he initiated the padayatra after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party curbed opposition voices in Parliament and media.

Delivering a speech in Gundlupet of Chamarajanagar while resuming his Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said opposition leaders are being harassed by the ruling party.

“In a democracy, different institutions function but for opposition leaders all roads leading to these institutions including Parliament have been blocked by the ruling party and without any option I embarked on a padayatra,” he alleged, and added, “No force can stop us from holding padayatra.”

Stating that his “Yatra” is aimed at “Saving Democracy”, Rahul Gandhi said people cutting across caste and religious lines met him and narrated their problems such as unemployment, price rise, atrocities on farmers, selling of public sector undertakings in the country. “The entire Hindustan is sharing its problems with me,” he said.

Leader of Opposition and Congress Siddaramaiah in his speech stated that “communal” politics and “revenge” politics have increased through the length and breadth of the country after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

Nowadays, he said, dalits, backward class, farmers, minorities and women have been living in a state of fear.

Under the BJP, he accused, people of the country have been divided on caste and religious lines and called upon the people of the country to take-up responsibility to end such political atmosphere.

He asked people to be ready for making ''sacrifices'' to save democracy and in this effort to “Save Democracy”, not only the Congress party but also writers, intellectuals, civil society groups, farmer leaders, Communist of Party of India among others have made efforts in this direction. Siddaramaiah stated that “It is a good sign.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar alleged BJP of indulging ikn tactics to curb the Congress and they do not fear such tactics.

...
Tags: : rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Karnataka, the first BJP-ruled state in his itinerary
One-man, one-post commitment expected to be maintained: Rahul Gandhi
Blisters will not stop us, we will unite India, says Rahul Gandhi

Latest From Nation

: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Gehlot and others are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

I am fighting for big change: Kharge after filing nomination for Cong president

Digvijaya Singh (PTI photo)

Digvijaya Singh opts out of Cong prez race, to back Kharge

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Four held for stealing bikes, 13 bikes seized

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad M. Stephen Raveendra (Photo: Twitter)

Cyberabad cops to take steps to prevent mishaps



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Karnataka, the first BJP-ruled state in his itinerary

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah welcomes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the latter's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday. (Image: DC/MB Girish)

KCR set to foray into national politics with BRS on Dasara

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

Kumaraswamy backs KCR’s national party decision

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (L) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)

Centre extends free ration for 3 more months

The free ration scheme covers over 80 crore people. (Representational image)

Only request to PM Modi is to stop rupee from scoring century: Cong

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses the press on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->