Andhra Pradesh government to pay YSR Pension Kanuka from today

VIJAYAWADA: All is set for payment of YSR Pension Kanuka social security pensions to 62,53,370 beneficiaries in 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh from Saturday to October 5.

Announcing this on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, who holds the panchayat raj and rural development portfolio, said ₹1,590.50 crore required for paying the pensions have already been released through welfare corporations to respective village and ward secretariats throughout the state.

Pension amounts will be disbursed right at the doorsteps of pensioners through Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication and Real-time Identification of Beneficiary System – Pensioner Facial Authentication.

Mutyala Naidu pointed out that 2.66 lakh volunteers of various secretariats, apart from 15,000 welfare education assistants / ward welfare development secretaries, will be handing over the pensions to beneficiaries.

The Deputy CM said the highest number of 3,14,118 beneficiaries will receive the YSR Pension Kanuka in Srikakulam district, followed by 3,06,123 in Nellore district, and 2,84,117 in Prakasam district.

The least number of 1,21,086 beneficiaries are in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.