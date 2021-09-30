Nation Politics 30 Sep 2021 Navjot Singh Sidhu l ...
Nation, Politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi today

ANI
Published Sep 30, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
Sidhu has earlier stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics
Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is scheduled to meet state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday at 3 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Chief Minister has invited me for talks... will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions."

 

Earlier on Wednesday, Channi had urged the "Congress family's head" Sidhu, to resolve issues.

Sidhu has earlier stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pointed out that he didn't want a "repeat of a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state".

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

Sidhu is reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23 following months of turmoil in the state Congress unit.

 

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress and triggered discussions and deliberations in the party. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts delivering.

This comes as a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister.

 

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, charanjit singh channi, punjab congress crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


