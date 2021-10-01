Nation Politics 30 Sep 2021 Badvel bypoll: CM as ...
Badvel bypoll: CM asks YSRC leaders to ensure larger majority and voting percentage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2021, 2:19 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 2:19 am IST
Jagan has nominated panchayat raj minister Peddireddi R Reddy as the in-charge for the by-poll
Badwel byelections YSRCP MLA candidate Dr. Sudha met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Thursday.
 Badwel byelections YSRCP MLA candidate Dr. Sudha met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Thursday. By Arrangement. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a meeting on the upcoming Badvel bypoll and asked YSRC leaders to ensure that the voting percentage and majority for the party increased this time.

Jagan has nominated panchayat raj minister Peddireddi R Reddy as the in-charge for the by-poll. “We have fielded Dr Sudha, wife of Dr Venkata Subbaiah, for the bypoll and our leaders should take up the responsibility of ensuring a good show for the party.

 

We got a majority of over 44,000 votes in the 2019 elections and it should be more this time. The voting tally in 2019 was 77 per cent and it should also go up,” he said.

The chief minister asked party leaders to coordinate with every community and assign responsibilities of each mandal to party leaders and said they must do the campaign along with village leaders. “Our leaders must visit each house at least three to four times and encourage people to vote for our candidate.”

Peddireddy will be the party in-charge for the by-election, he announced, and asked the MPs, MLAs and other leaders to focus their full attention on Badvel and start the campaign from Monday. “Publicise our government’s welfare schemes being implemented in the past two years,” he said.   

 

YSRC candidate Dr Sudha thanked CM Jagan for asking her to  enter politics and announcing her candidature. She expressed confidence about winning the by-election due to the people- friendly governance of Jagan and the welfare schemes and development activities of the YSRC government.

Former MLC Govinda Reddy said Badvel constituency stood in support of the YSR family and hoped that this by-election would be a cake-walk for the party. He hoped that Dr. Sudha will win the by-election with a higher majority than of the previous polls.

Deputy chief minister (minority affairs) Amzad Basha, Panchayat Raj minister Peddireddy, education minister Adimulapu Suresh, agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu, civil supplies minister Venkateswara Rao, government chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, government adviser on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other public representatives were present.

 


