Nation Politics 30 Sep 2021 Anand Sharma slams & ...
Nation, Politics

Anand Sharma slams 'hooliganism' outside Sibal's house, urges Sonia to take action

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 10:55 am IST
Sharma, who along with Sibal is part of the 'Group of 23' which last year had written to Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul of the party
Anand Sharma said. (PTI)
 Anand Sharma said. (PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday expressed disgust over party workers' protest outside Kapil Sibal's house after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress and asked AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to take strong action against those involved.

Asserting that differences of opinion and perception are integral to a democracy, Sharma, who along with Sibal is part of the 'Group of 23' which last year had written to Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul of the party, said intolerance and violence is alien to the Congress values and culture.

 

"Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal's house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned," Sharma said in a series of tweets.

He asserted that the Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression.

Those responsible must be identified and disciplined, Sharma said.

"Urging Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi to take cognisance and strong action," he said in a tweet.

Hours after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, Sibal on Wednesday came under attack from several quarters with party workers also protesting outside his house here.

 

In the wake of several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab unit in turmoil, Sibal has demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

Sibal said at a press conference that the G-23 grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

Carrying 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' placards and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers had protested outside his Jor Bagh residence, saying they were "hurt" by his remarks.

 

The protesters raised slogans against Sibal, asking him to "leave the party".

...
Tags: anand sharma, congress party, sonia gandhi, kapil sibal, hooliganism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency Mamata Banerjee addresses during her Assembly By-election campaign in Kolkata, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI)

Bhabanipur records 7.57 per cent polling till 9 am

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India records 23,529 new Covid cases, 311 fresh deaths

The local authorities, collectors, and the commissioner had been told to monitor strict standard operation procedures. (Representational Image: PTI)

Mumbai schools to reopen for classes 8 to12 from October 4

UGC secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain and CTU vice-chancellor TV Kattimani studying the land for Central Tribal University in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

UGC identifies 611 acres of land for Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Heavy rains in Bhowanipore: Didi vote today

Paramillitary jawans stand guard at a polling station on the eve of Bhabanipur constituency by-polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI)

Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia Gandhi, asks for urgent CWC meet

Delhi Congress workers hold placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' stage a protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence, hours after Sibal reiterated demands sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Capt Amarinder meets Amit Shah, rumours of his entry into BJP swirl

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh with Home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Captain Amarinder Singh (Twitter)

Bhabanipur records 7.57 per cent polling till 9 am

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency Mamata Banerjee addresses during her Assembly By-election campaign in Kolkata, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->