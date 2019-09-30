Now TRS seeks CPI’s help in Huzurnagar byelection

Hyderabad: With the Telugu Desam and the CPM deciding to contest the Huzurnagar byelection, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to grab every last vote on offer to wrest the seat from the Congress and is wooing the CPI for the purpose.

After naming as many as 37 in-charges belonging to major caste groups in the constituency, Mr Rao deputed senior leaders to seek the support of the CPI.

The TRS’ secretary-general and Rajya Sabha member, Dr K Kesava Rao, Lok Sabha member Nama Nageswara Rao and state Planning Commission vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar met CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Red-dy at Makhdoom Bhavan in Himayathnagar.

After the meeting, the TRS leaders said they had sought the CPI’s support on the directions of the TRS chief.

Dr Kesava Rao said, “After knowing that the CPI is not contesting the byelections, we requested the state leadership to extend the party’s support to the TRS.”

He said that the TRS and the CPI shared a common understanding with regard to uranium mining in the Nallamalla forests and podu land cultivation.

Mr Venkat Reddy said that during the meeting they had brought up certain issues of public interest and also asked for the enactment of the new Revenue Act. They want the government to put pressure on the Centre to stop uranium mining.

“We will spell out our stand with regard to extending support to the TRS on October 1, after co-nsulting our central leadership,” Mr Reddy said.