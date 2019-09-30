Nation Politics 30 Sep 2019 Now TRS seeks CPI’ ...
Nation, Politics

Now TRS seeks CPI’s help in Huzurnagar byelection

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 12:50 am IST
TRS to address Left’s concerns ahead of Huzurnagar bypoll.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: With the Telugu Desam and the CPM deciding to contest the Huzurnagar byelection, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to grab every last vote on offer to wrest the seat from the Congress and is wooing the CPI for the purpose.

After naming as many as 37 in-charges belonging to major caste groups in the constituency, Mr Rao deputed senior leaders to seek the support of the CPI.

 

The TRS’ secretary-general and Rajya Sabha member, Dr K Kesava Rao, Lok Sabha member Nama Nageswara Rao and state Planning Commission vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar met CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Red-dy at Makhdoom Bhavan in Himayathnagar.

After the meeting, the TRS leaders said they had sought the CPI’s support on the directions of the TRS chief.

Dr Kesava Rao said, “After knowing that the CPI is not contesting the byelections, we requested the state leadership to extend the party’s support to the TRS.”
He said that the TRS and the CPI shared a common understanding with regard to uranium mining in the Nallamalla forests and podu land cultivation.

Mr Venkat Reddy said that during the meeting they had brought up certain issues of public interest and also asked for the enactment of the new Revenue Act. They want the government to put pressure on the Centre to stop uranium mining.

“We will spell out our stand with regard to extending support to the TRS on October 1, after co-nsulting our central leadership,” Mr Reddy said.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, trs, cpi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Traffic police take initiation of filling potholes on the main road in the Karimnagar city. (Photo: DC)

Bumpy ride in Telangana State districts

Women swallow lit lamps at a ritual held at the village headman’s house in Kanchanpalli.

Women swallow lit lamp to have kids

Goddess Bhadrakali decorated as Bala Tripura Sundari. (Photo: DC)

Warangal: Festival begins at Bhadrakali temple

Secunderabad Cantonment Board

Colonies in SCB area face water crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maha polls: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan in 1st list of 51 Congress candidates

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names. (Photo: File)

SP declares Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima as candidate for Rampur seat

On September 22, Fatima was granted bail by a local Court in Rampur in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav joins Jannayak Janata Party

Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs (Photo: Facebook)

BJP releases list of 32 candidates for by-polls in 13 states

The party has named Kota Rama Rao for Huzurnagar assembly constituency in Telangana. (Photo: File)

Congress announces candidates for bypolls in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, it added. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham