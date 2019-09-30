Nation Politics 30 Sep 2019 EC acting at behest ...
Nation, Politics

EC acting at behest of BJP govt: Siddaramaiah on deferred by-polls

ANI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Siddaramaiah also claimed that the 'central government has not paid a single rupee in 50 days of a massive flood in northern Karnataka.'
'The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: File)
 'The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: File)

Kalaburagi: After the Election Commission (EC) deferred by-polls to 15 Karnataka Assembly constituencies, former state Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the electoral body is acting at the behest of the BJP government.

"Election Commission is acting at the behest of BJP government. The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators," Siddaramaiah said.

 

The Election Commission recently stated that the by-polls for 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on December 5.

"December 5, is the date on which polls start and December 11 is the date before which the elections shall be completed," the poll body said.

The poll for 15 Assembly constituencies namely Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, K R Pura, Yeshvanthapura, Mahalakshmi, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur, will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm.

As per the EC, candidates can submit their nominations from November 11 till November 18.

Earlier, the by-polls were scheduled to be held on October 21 and the result was supposed to be announced on October 24.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah also claimed that the "central government has not paid a single rupee in 50 days of a massive flood in northern Karnataka."

"Centre has failed to address the flood situation," he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bjp, siddaramaiah, karnataka by-polls, ec
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

The elections will be held in the aftermath of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the central government and division of the state into two Union territories. (Photo: File)

Block Development Council elections in J&K to be held on Oct 24

Rawat said it would no longer be “hide and seek” and if India had to cross the border, it would do so through air, ground route or both. (Photo: File)

No more ‘hide and seek’ with Pak: Army chief says India will cross border if required

Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. (Photo: Representational)

Uttarakhand: BJP strips 40 office bearers for anti-party activities

The Delhi court ordered Vyas's extradition to the UK on December 18 last year, after which he was taken into custody. (Representational Image)

'Made scapegoat for Vijay Mallya': Indian murder accused to be sent to UK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Experience the thrill of the Indian army's surgical strike with this shooting game!

The game is made in such a way that it will let the users experience the intensity of a battlefield.
 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uttarakhand: BJP strips 40 office bearers for anti-party activities

Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. (Photo: Representational)

Suresh pips Kummanam Rajashekaran for Vattiyoorkavu ticket

UDF candidate K. Mohankumar and LDF candidate V.K. Prasanth and greet each other during a press meet organised by Thiruvananthpuram Press Club on Sunday for Vattiyoorkavu bypoll.(Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Maha polls: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan in 1st list of 51 Congress candidates

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names. (Photo: File)

SP declares Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima as candidate for Rampur seat

On September 22, Fatima was granted bail by a local Court in Rampur in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav joins Jannayak Janata Party

Haryana has the strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SCs and none for STs (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham