Nation Politics 30 Sep 2019 Delhi HC seeks ED� ...
Nation, Politics

Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Shivakumar's bail plea

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 11:58 am IST
Shivakumar had approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail.
Shivakumar was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED. (Photo: ANI)
 Shivakumar was arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail. The court issued notice to ED and asked it to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 14.

 

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: d k shivakumar, money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Pay Bilkis Bano compensation of Rs 50 lakh in 2 weeks: SC to Gujarat govt

The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said the petitioner can challenge the detention order against Abdullah under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act before the appropriate authority. (Photo: File)

SC refuses to further entertain plea for producing Farooq Abdullah

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (Photo: File)

Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj, first Indian musician to receive this honour

Women here have got body paint tattoos featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during preparations for Navratri. (Photo: ANI)

Women flaunt body paint tattoos featuring Modi, Trump during Navratri in Surat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj, first Indian musician to receive this honour

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti S-Presso launch tomorrow

The Kwid rival will be equipped with dual front airbags.
 

Surat: Dance group performs Garba wearing helmets to create road safety awareness

A dance group from a "garba class" performed at VR mall here on Sunday while wearing helmets, in an attempt to create awareness about road safety among people. (Photo: ANI)
 

Experience the thrill of the Indian army's surgical strike with this shooting game!

The game is made in such a way that it will let the users experience the intensity of a battlefield.
 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

EC acting at behest of BJP govt: Siddaramaiah on deferred by-polls

'The decision of EC to conduct by-elections in the state is only to favour the disqualified legislators,' Siddaramaiah said. (Photo: File)

Uttarakhand: BJP strips 40 office bearers for anti-party activities

Bhatt had earlier threatened to take disciplinary action against such leaders saying they will be expelled from the party for six years. (Photo: Representational)

Suresh pips Kummanam Rajashekaran for Vattiyoorkavu ticket

UDF candidate K. Mohankumar and LDF candidate V.K. Prasanth and greet each other during a press meet organised by Thiruvananthpuram Press Club on Sunday for Vattiyoorkavu bypoll.(Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

Maha polls: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan in 1st list of 51 Congress candidates

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names. (Photo: File)

SP declares Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima as candidate for Rampur seat

On September 22, Fatima was granted bail by a local Court in Rampur in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham