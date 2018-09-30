search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP slams KT Rama Rao for Modi remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Sep 30, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Mr Dattatreya also criticised said MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for his recent remarks on Ayodhya.
BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya
 BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: Taking serious objection to caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao’s comments that the popularity graph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was nose-diving, BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya said it was the family graph of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao which was on the slide for not fulfilling any promises made to the people.

He said Mr Rama Rao was telling lies and half truths on the Bayyaram mines and ITIR projects. Mr Dattatreya said the TRS was steeped in corruption and Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was a total failure. “They have no face to seek votes,” the former minister said.

 

Asserting that the BJP would get over 300 seats in the general elections and form its own government at the Centre, Mr Dattatreya said, “There is no enthusiasm in the TRS campaign and Mr Rama Rao is day-dreaming about forming government.”

On the Bayyaram project, he said, “The Centre had appointed an expert committee and Mr Rama Rao as minister was to provide land, electricity and water. The fault lies with Mr Rama Rao alone.” Mr Dattatreya said that the Centre was ready to double the capacity of the steel plant at Palvancha with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore but there was no response from the TRS government.

Telangana state could not cancel the projects pre-approved by the  Centre due to its own incapability. As promised, the Centre would complete the Ramagundam fertiliser plant in Karimnagar by 2019, he said and asked, “Can the state government showcase any such successful project? Mission Bhagiratha, 2BHK houses, three acres of land to the landless have remained promises and this will prove costly to TRS in the elections.”

Mr Dattatreya also criticised said MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for his recent remarks on Ayodhya. He said Mr Owaisi could not digest the possibility of a solution to the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid issue and wanted the cauldron to be perpetually on boil for his narrow political ends.

On Tripple Talaq, he said, “It is ridiculous how Mr Owaisi says that triple talaq is a sin and anti-women in some forums but on a public platform says that the triple talaq Ordinance is anti constitutional. This is vote bank politics.”

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, bandaru dattatreya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




